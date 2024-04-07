Rebel Wilson 'contacted by more women' after Sacha Baron Cohen allegations in her book

Rebel Wilson says that she has been contacted by other women since she made sexual harassment claims about Sacha Baron Cohen. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Rebel Wilson says that she has been contacted by other women since she made sexual harassment claims about Sacha Baron Cohen.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Pitch Perfect star said last night that "the truth will come out" about the Borat star.

Rebel's allegations are understood to have been the "catalyst" for the announcement Sacha's shock split with wife of 14 years, actress Isla Fisher.

Rebel, 44, has slammed Sacha, 52, after he attempted to censor her autobiography Rebel Rising in which she made the claims.

Read More: Rebel Wilson's bombshell memoir claims were 'catalyst' in Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher split announcement

The Bridesmaids star told The Sun on Sunday: “What’s been comforting is like, several women have now been in contact and it’s up to them whether they want to go public with their stories.

“Because it is hard to say something against somebody who’s high profile, because they hit you with high-price lawyers and crisis PR people and all sorts of little tricks.

It came after Baron Cohen was accused of being an "a*****" by Rebel Wilson in her explosive memoir, with her also claiming he had made threats over the book. Picture: Alamy

“It doesn’t feel great when all I’m doing is sharing my story in my memoir — which I’m very entitled to do.

“But I always think that the truth will come out which is why it’s great to have the book out now so people don’t just read the headlines — but can read the actual chapter.”

Baron Cohen and Fisher, 48, announced they had split on Friday, after having quietly separated last year.

It came after Baron Cohen was accused of being an "a*****" by Rebel Wilson in her explosive memoir, with her also claiming he had made threats over the book.

Friends of the couple have said the allegations were the reason behind them making their split public.

A source said Fisher was "starting to get embarrassed" as she had her "own career and reputation" to protect.

A source told The Sun: “Rebel’s book was a catalyst in Isla deciding to announce this to the world.

Baron Cohen and Fisher, 48, announced they had split on Friday, after having quietly separated last year. Picture: Alamy

“Those close to her said it was starting to get embarrassing with all of the allegations that were spilling out of Rebel’s book

“So she felt as though it was the right thing to do to inform everyone of their decision.

“Sacha, on the other hand did not want that. He has been making as though it’s business as usual before they made this announcement.”

The couple said in a joint statement: "After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

Wilson had previously said she was facing legal action after sharing a difficult work experience she had with a former co-star in one of her chapters.

She alleged that Ali G and Borat actor Baron Cohen was the person she had been referencing.

The pair appeared together in the 2016 action comedy Grimsby.

Wilson said on Instagram: "I will not be silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

"The a****** I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."