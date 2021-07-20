Record 430 migrants cross English Channel in a single day

20 July 2021, 05:41

Migrants sit on the beach after arriving on a small boat at Dungeness in Kent
Migrants sit on the beach after arriving on a small boat at Dungeness in Kent. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A record 430 migrants made the journey across the English Channel to the UK on Monday.

In one landing from a small boat in Kent, dozens of people, including women and young children, were seen walking ashore in front of shocked beach-goers.

Monday's figure passes the previous daily high of 416 set in September 2020.

High numbers of crossings have continued this summer despite Home Secretary Priti Patel's vow to make the Channel crossings "unviable".

READ MORE: Migrants crossing Channel to claim asylum in Britain 'will no longer be prosecuted'

READ MORE: Over 200 migrants attempt Channel crossing in a single day

Also on Monday, plans for sweeping reforms of the asylum system, dubbed the anti-refugee Bill by critics and campaigners, were debated again in Parliament.

In Dungeness in Kent, around 50 people were seen landing on a beach after crossing aboard in a single dinghy.

Some raised their hands in celebration as they stood on the beach, while others sat down on the shingle shoreline amid 24C sunshine.

The large dinghy is believed to have left northern France or Belgium earlier on Monday before crossing the dangerous 21-mile Dover Strait.

The vessel had been watched by the RNLI as it got closer and closer to the coast before eventually landing on the beach at around 1pm.

Among the arrivals were women and children, some too young to walk, and some people had to be supported as they walked on to the beach.

In Parliament on Monday, Theresa May sounded warnings over the prospect of the UK sending asylum seekers to Australia-style offshore processing centres.

The former prime minister said she considered the idea when home secretary but rejected the option due to "practical concerns".

Her remarks came as MPs considered the Nationality and Borders Bill, which includes clauses to allow the UK to be able to send asylum seekers to a "safe third country" and to submit claims at a "designated place" determined by the Secretary of State.

Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, said: "The Home Office's anti-refugee Bill is political theatre that doesn't even pretend to deal with the issue or make our system, safe, fair or efficient.

"We need a mechanism allowing refugees arriving at the UK border in France to be given safe passage, and until we have it, all else is noise and distraction."

Latest News

See more Latest News

US travellers have been warned against coming to the UK (file image)

US issues 'do not travel' warning for UK as Covid-19 cases rise
People enjoy the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset yesterday

Temperatures could reach as high as 33C this week after extreme heat warning
Prince Harry said the book will include "highs and lows" of his life in an "accurate and wholly truthful" way

Prince Harry to release memoir revealing 'highs and lows' of his life as royal
Boris Johnson made the announcement virtually from Chequers, where he is currently self-isolating

PM loosens isolation rules for 'small number' of critical workers
Boris Johnson said he could not guarantee Freedom Day would be irreversible

Boris Johnson 'can't guarantee' so-called 'Freedom Day' is irreversible
Parts of the UK will experience temperatures in the low to mid thirties

First ever amber extreme heat warning issued as sweltering temperatures climb

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing

Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing
James O'Brien questions 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'
James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch again

The popular chef was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'It cost us £30,000 in one weekend!': Chef explains devastating impact of NHS app pings
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

Now is the 'best time' to ease Covid restrictions or 'we'd be in a semi-permanent lockdown'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London