Red Arrows investigated over misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment

24 August 2022, 11:15

By Will Taylor

Members of the Red Arrows are being investigated over claims of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment after some were removed from the display team.

More than 40 people have given 250 hours of evidence to an inquiry into the acrobatics specialists, including young female recruits.

The Times said alleged victims were told they could be kicked out of the RAF or sent home if they spoke up, and that senior leaders "swept complaints under the carpet" to protect reputations of those deemed "untouchable".

A Ministry of Defence [MoD] source said a number of the Red Arrows' members are being investigated over alleged inappropriate behaviour but none have met the threshold for criminal charges. None of the pilots on the team now are accused of wrongdoing.

Allegations of drunkenness have also been made against members of the Red Arrows, who are based at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, but the RAF said that was "unfounded".

An RAF spokeswoman said: "The RAF has a zero-tolerance approach to unacceptable behaviour and takes action wherever wrongdoing is proven.

"Following allegations of unacceptable behaviour within the Red Arrows, the RAF commissioned a thorough and far-reaching investigation.

"We will not be commenting further on the individual circumstances of specific personnel moves, which have been made without prejudice and are the result of both personal and professional reasons.

"The allegations of Red Arrows pilots flying while intoxicated are unfounded.

"All RAF pilots, in the Red Arrows or otherwise, are subject to strict regulations on alcohol consumption before conducting any flying.

"Safety remains paramount and any pilot found to have breached those regulations would simply not be permitted to fly, and would face disciplinary action."

The inquiry's final report is being considered by RAF leaders, an MoD source said.

