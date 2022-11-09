Red Arrows pilot sacked after top guns hit with bullying, sexual harassment and misogyny scandal

Fl Lt Green has been dismissed from the Red Arrows. Picture: Cpl Ashley Keates

By Will Taylor

A Red Arrows pilot has been fired after a probe into bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment in the top guns' worst ever scandal.

Flight Lieutenant Damon Green is the first pilot from the aerobatics team to be sacked.

Air Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, one of the RAF's most senior officers, told the House of Commons defence select committee: "On the Red Arrows case, a non-statutory inquiry has concluded, in terms of interviews, and is being finalised.

"One case has come to the Air Force Board and that individual will be discharged from the service on the basis of the evidence.

"A second individual is due to come to the Air Force Board soon, where we will consider the case against that individual and decide on his future."

The Daily Mail said the second pilot is Fl Lt Will Cambridge, who allegedly had an affair with a female colleague.

It reported that a military police investigation believed there was not enough evidence against Fl Lt Green to lead to criminal charges so the air force ordered a non-statutory inquiry.

Senior officers and defence ministers on the Air Force Board decided he could not carry on in his job after being presented with the findings from that probe.

Fl Lt Green, who was Red 8, left earlier in the year for "personal reasons". It is believed the pilot, from Sheffield, is married with at least one child. He is in his late 30s.

He joined the air squadron at the University of Bath. In the RAF, he flew in operations in the Middle East and earned the Joint Commander's Commendation.

He applied to join the Red Arrows in 2018.

Young women are among 40 current and former Red Arrows personnel to complain about sexual harassment and bullying from male colleagues.

The RAF says it has zero tolerance of unacceptable behaviour.