Red Bull chief Christian Horner breaks silence in first live TV interview since inappropriate behaviour accusations surfaced

Red Bull's Team Principal broke his silence as part of a live television interview ahead of the first practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

Christian Horner has spoken out for the first time since accusations of inappropriate behaviour first surfaced at Red Bull.

Horner, 50, is said to be "pleased" following the outcome of the internal investigation and could be seen smiling with colleagues - including Red Bull chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, as he strolled around the F1 paddock.

The three-week investigation yesterday concluded that no wrongdoing had occurred, dismissing the anonymous female Red Bull employees claims.

Horner has since been told he can remain at the helm of the Red Bull Formula 1 team going forward.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday, Horner said: "I'm just pleased that the process is over, I can't comment about it."

He continued: "The focus is very much now on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles."

The internal ­investigation saw the female employees claims dismissed, with details arising suggesting it related to the sending of improper messages to a female employee.

It follows comment from inside the Halliwell camp, with the former pop star said to be 'relieved and elated' after husband Christian Horner is cleared over allegations at Red Bull.

Horner continued: "I'm pleased to be here in Bahrain and with the team, focussed on the season ahead.

"The team has never been stronger."

Horner's wife Geri Halliwell is said to have been "elated" at the outcome.

Following confirmation that the female employee's claims had been dismissed, Red Bull released a statement on the matter.

The statement read: “Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been ­dismissed. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is ­confidential and contains the ­private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned."