Red list set to be slashed as Govt lifts travel advice for 32 countries

6 October 2021, 19:28

Travel advice for 32 countries has been dropped by the UK government.
Travel advice for 32 countries has been dropped by the UK government. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The UK's red list is set to be slashed by the government on Thursday amid the relaxation of travel advice for 32 countries.

The government lifted its travel advice on Wednesday for 32 countries including Bangladesh, Fiji, Gambia, Ghana and Malaysia, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

It means people travelling to those countries will be covered by insurance firms again, with advice expected to be lifted for more areas in the coming days.

The relaxation of the rules comes as ministers are set to meet on Thursday to decide which countries will be removed from the red list, opening up travel to a number of long-haul destinations.

There are currently 54 countries on the red list, such as Mexico, Cuba, all of mainland South America, and southern and eastern Africa.

Anyone arriving in the UK from a red list destination must spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel, costing an extortionate £2,285 for solo travellers.

Read more: UK travel restrictions: What is changing this week?

Read more: Holiday bookings surge 'by 200 per cent' as rip-off Covid travel tests are scrapped

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, predicted that only a handful of "less visited areas" such as Afghanistan, Haiti and Somalia will remain on the red list, with the "blanket measures on Africa and South America removed".

He said this will be "a major step forward" as it means the government will "finally move to a policy of individual risk".

The reduction in red list countries comes amid an easing of the government's rules for travellers entering the UK.

Read more: Emma Raducanu 'wished her parents were at US Open' after Covid rules kept them in UK

From Monday, those who are double jabbed - and unvaccinated under 18s - from more than 50 countries and territories have been able to arrive without taking a pre-departure lateral flow test, a day-eight post-arrival PCR test, or self-isolating.

The full list of countries for which the FCDO has eased its travel advice are as follows:

  • Algeria
  • Armenia
  • Bangladesh
  • Belarus
  • Benin
  • Comoros
  • Tokelau and Niue
  • Djibouti
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Fiji
  • Gambia
  • Guinea
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kiribati
  • Kosovo
  • Liberia
  • Madagascar
  • Malaysia
  • Marshall Islands
  • Micronesia
  • Nauru
  • Sao Tome and Principe
  • Senegal
  • Solomon Islands
  • Togo
  • Tonga
  • Tuvalu
  • Vanuatu
  • Congo
  • America Samoa
  • French Polynesia
  • Ghana

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sheikh Mohammed vehemently denied the findings.

Dubai ruler hacked ex-wife's phone with multimillion-pound spyware, High Court finds

Matthew Boorman was killed in the series of stabbings.

Man who died in Tewkesbury stabbing named by police

Boris Johnson with wife Carrie after Wednesday's speech

Boris Johnson: Six key takeaways from his keynote conference speech

The World Health Organisation has approved the use of a malaria vaccine.

First malaria vaccine to be rolled out to children in Africa after historic breakthrough

The banning of essay writing services is part of plans to reform post-16 education

Essay writing services to be banned in bid to stop cheating at college and university

Boris Johnson addressed members of the Conservative Party in Manchester.

Analysis: Boris Johnson's keynote speech was light on policy and full of bombast

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were among the England players racially abused by Bradford Pretty

Man avoids jail after racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho and Saka after Euro final

A new study has given fresh insight into the skin condition known as 'COVID toes'

'Covid toes' may be body's response to fighting off virus, study finds

Jake Davison killed five people in Plymouth, including a young girl.

Plymouth shootings: Police staff handed disciplinary notice over gunman's licence

French fishermen say the UK government has failed to grant enough post-Brexit fishing licences

French fishermen threaten to block exports to UK in run-up to Christmas

Boris Johnson speaks at the Conservative party conference

PM criticises 'lying, cowardly' men as he addresses violence against women

Boris Johnson attacked eco protesters blocking London's roads.

'They belong in jail': Boris Johnson backs targeting eco-protesters

Boris Johnson said he would address the "underlying issues" in society at the Conservative Party Conference

Boris Johnson: I will tackle 'underlying problems' no other Govt has had the 'guts' to

The PM will address his party

Boris Johnson makes keynote Conservative conference speech | Watch Again

Temperatures could reach 22C in parts of England on Thursday, a meteorologist has said

'Almost t-shirt weather': Temperatures to soar to 22C in parts of UK

Boris Johnson and France's President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 in June

France 'stole' 5m vaccine doses from the UK in 'hostile' move - reports

Latest News

See more Latest News

Huge queues at Heathrow on Wednesday morning

Chaos at Heathrow as passengers forced to wait hours after e-gate failure
Dominic Raab said most misogynistic acts were enshrined in other laws

Raab: We need to enforce current laws in order to combat misogyny
Carrie Johnson has said her husband is 'committed' to preserving the rights of the LGBT+ community

Carrie Johnson says PM is 'committed' to LGBT+ rights in speech at Tory conference
Ben Wallace told delegates at the Tory party conference that the army could "sustain" fuel deliveries for months if necessary

Army can deliver fuel to petrol stations for months if needed - Defence Sec
Oliver Dowden was challenged on being 'woke' at a fringe event.

'Go too woke, risk going broke' Oliver Dowden warns government-funded organisations
Boris Johnson will deliver his speech on Wednesday.

Boris Johnson: Government has 'guts' to tackle major issues and reshape UK economy
Hundreds attended the vigil for the schoolteacher

'When will women be safe?': Hundreds gather for Sabina Nessa vigil
Lord Frost was speaking at a Conservative Party conference fringe event

Brexit minister hits back at 'unreasonable' France after threat to cut energy supply
Sadiq Khan said the activists were forcing people against the cause.

'This is not the way': Sadiq Khan criticises eco protesters for 'dangerous' actions
Sajid Javid made the comment during his speech at the Tory conference.

Sajid Javid: Health and social care 'begins at home' not with government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Sajid Javid's 'insulting' and 'leaden' social care comment
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 6/10 | Watch live from 8pm

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut
'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'

'I know first hand just how difficult it can be to scrape by on Universal Credit'
Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry

Policing Minister: 'Variety of lessons' can be learned in Everard murder inquiry
'There has been a failing here': Met has 'very serious questions to answer', Safeguarding minister says

Met has 'very serious questions to answer' over Everard case, says minister
James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'
'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader

'Jacob Rees-Mogg, are you scum?': Nick Ferrari interviews the Commons Leader
Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari quizzes Boris Johnson at the Tory Party conference

Watch In Full | Nick Ferrari interviews Boris Johnson

The PM was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Get back to work or lose out': PM urges Brits to get back to the office

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police