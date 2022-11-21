Exclusive

'This flat is slowly killing us!' Single mother in 'toxic' mould laden home is terrified for her son's health

21 November 2022, 07:59 | Updated: 21 November 2022, 08:23

Rachael Venables

By Rachael Venables

A mum has told LBC she’s terrified for her 3-year-old son after he developed asthma from aggressive mould that’s gone untreated in their home for two years.

22 year-old single mum Macy Tyler from Basildon
22 year-old single mum Macy Tyler from Basildon. Picture: LBC

LBC went to see Macy Tyler, a 22 year old single mum who’s been housed by Redbridge Council in Basildon. For two years her bathroom ceiling has been caked in a black mould with a broken extractor fan but the problem has been ignored and has gone unfixed.

She says her son sometimes vomits from the amount of coughing his asthma triggers, and she has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and alopecia as a result of their substandard living conditions.

Macy's doctor has written to authorities to explain the impact
Macy's doctor has written to authorities to explain the impact. Picture: LBC

In a letter from her doctor, they clearly link all symptoms with the state of their dreadful living conditions.

She has been struggling with this for a while; but the after death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak in Rochdale, who died after exposure to mould in his family’s flat, she’s petrified for her own little boy.

“It’s toxic, this home is slowly killing us.”

“I just want to get out, I’d rather live on the street than spend any more time here.”

Macy told LBC she would rather live on the street than spend more time in the flat
Macy told LBC she would rather live on the street than spend more time in the flat. Picture: LBC

In a statement a Redbridge Council spokesperson said:

"The condition of Ms Tyler and her son’s home is unacceptable and we apologise for the delay and distress this has caused.

"The property is managed by an independent letting agent who has repeatedly failed to meet their contractual obligations and carry out work, despite being contacted by the council on 9 separate occasions regarding this situation. The council is currently exploring legal avenues to hold the agent to account, we will take actions on these failings and payment to the agent will cease with immediate effect." 

"The council has been in contact with Ms Tyler and is arranging for her home to be cleaned and a dehumidifier provided ahead of remedial work being conducted by the agent this week. Further steps will be taken should the work not be completed as expected and the council will remain in touch with Ms Tyler until the issue is rectified.

"We are currently carrying out a review of all properties to ensure work is being completed as it should. We must stress that our tenants' safety and welfare is our number one priority, and we work hard to remedy issues when they emerge. On this occasion the time taken is inexcusable.

The bathroom ceilling is covered in black mould
The bathroom ceilling is covered in black mould. Picture: LBC

