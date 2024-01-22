Reese Witherspoon breaks silence after being criticised for eating 'filthy' snow off her car

Hollywood star criticised for eating snow. Picture: tiktok@reesewitherspoon

By StephenRigley

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon has defended eating snow she scraped off her car after her followers insisted it must be "filthy."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fans of the Legally Blonde star were in shock that she would use fresh snow from outside and eat it, even after it had been vamped up with salted caramel and chocolate syrup, alongside a splash of cold brew coffee.

Speaking on TikTok, the star showed off her unique winter recipe, named "Snow salt choccacino", but fans weren't convinced it was safe to drink, with some expressing concerns over whether it was sanitary or not.

One asked: "Isn't snow dirty??" while another suggested: "What if birds pooped in that snow".

Read More: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field rushed to hospital after suddenly falling ill after 'picture perfect' night out with husband

Read More: Lifesize Captain Tom statue for sale on eBay for £29,000 after failing to find a public home

Another fan commented: "Snow is filthy. Yuck.' and another said: "I love you but no thank you. Snow is sooo dirty full with bacteria."

Puzzled by the backlash, the Legally Blonde star, 47, took to the video sharing site again on Sunday saying: "There's so many people on here saying snow is dirty so we went and took snow from the backyard and we microwaved it and it's clear."

Holding up the glass of clear melted snow for reference, she continued: "Is this bad? Am I not supposed to eat snow?" bacteria." Another wrote: "I thought eating snow was like dangerous to our health," and another added: "its dirty it

Reece then referenced a comment that said fallen snow "was dirty but you only live once" by joking "OK so we're kind of in a category of 'You only live once' and it snows maybe once a year here. I don't know! Also, I want to say something. It was delicious! It was so good!

Speaking about the comment that eating fallen snow can make you sick as she insisted it was a generational issue.

She said: "OK, talking about the snow not being filtered... I didn't grow up drinking filtered water.

"#We drank out of the tap water. We actually put our mouths on the tap and then sometimes like in the summer, when it was hot, we drank out of the hose, like, we put our mouth on the hose, growing up. Maybe that's why I'm like this.

"So what you're saying to me is I have to filter the snow before I eat it? I just can't. Filtered snow. I don't know how to do that.