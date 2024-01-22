Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field rushed to hospital after suddenly falling ill after 'picture perfect' night out with husband

Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has been hospitalised after she was suddenly taken ill while on a night out with her husband.

Field told followers that she had been taken ill with an Instagram post featuring a photo she took from hospital.

The American actress and TV personality showed herself being treated with an intravenous drip while she was lying on a hospital bed.

A heart monitor was also visible in shot.

Field, 44, had been on an evening out in the exclusive neighbourhood of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles with her pop star husband.

And she credited Williams with helping her when she suffered her medical scare, details of which she did not disclose.

Field told followers: "After a picture perfect evening, a less than picture perfect ending.

"Back now and resting thanks to my wonderful hubby @robbiewilliams for being by my side."

Field, who has appeared as a judge on the X-Factor, and as a guest panellist on Loose Women, married Williams in 2010.

The couple have four children together, but broke up in 2007 - before they got married - as Williams was trying to get over a prescription drug addiction.

A documentary series on Williams was released recently detailing Field's feelings at the break-up.

She said: "He is like 'I can't be in a relationship and I have to get better, I have to break up with you.'

"I understood it because I saw he was unwell and I remember thinking 'I just want you to get better, whatever you need to do', and I was just so crestfallen.

"He was my soulmate and then he was gone."

They got back together after Williams kicked his drug habit.