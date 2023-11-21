Robbie Williams fan dies after suffering serious head injuries in horror fall at Sydney concert

A fan has died after suffering a fall at the concert. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A fan who fell at a Robbie Williams concert in Australia last week has died.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She was attending the first night of Robbie Williams' Australian XXV tour at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney when she fell down six rows of seats.

Her fall occurred at the end of the show as fans were leaving the stadium.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was rushed to hospital on Thursday in critical condition.

Paramedics arrived at the scene at 10:15pm and the woman was later placed into an induced coma when she reached the hospital.

She suffered head and face injuries after the fall, it was reported at the time.

On Tuesday, medical officials at St Vincent’s Hospital confirmed the woman died.

"Rather than use stairs, the woman attempted to step over seating rows. She lost her footing and fell," a stadium spokesman told local media.

"This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time."

A fan died after suffering a fall at a Robbie Williams concert. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Taylor Swift tearfully sings emotional tribute as she returns to stage in Brazil after fan, 23, died in sweltering heat

Read more: Taylor Swift postpones Brazil concert because of extreme heat after fan collapses and dies in Rio de Janeiro

Venues NSW said in a statement at the time: "This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts and wishes are with the patron and their family during this time.

“The patron was attended to immediately by venue staff and a nearby guest who is a qualified medical professional. Medics arrived shortly after and the patron was taken from the venue by ambulance to hospital.”

The singer has yet to comment on the death of the fan.

Robbie, 49, performed to a crowd of 38,000 at the Sydney stadium on Thursday.

The tour marks the former Take That singer’s first visit to the country since 2018.

He’s set to perform at several Queensland venues before his final show in Swan Valley, Western Australia, on December 1.