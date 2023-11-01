Robbie Williams 'suffering from manopause' as he fears hair is thinning and he struggles to sleep ahead of new show

By Will Taylor

Robbie Williams fears he is suffering from "manopause" as years of partying takes it toll.

The singer said his hair is thinning, he suffers from insomnia and he has a low sex drive ahead of turning 50 in February.

The father-of-four's self-assessment comes ahead of his eponymous new Netflix documentary, which he compared to watching a slow-motion car crash..

It charts his past drinking and drug taking - problems from a time that have taken a toll in his older years.

"The hair is thinning, the testosterone has left the building, the serotonin is not really here and the dopamine said goodbye a long time ago," he told The Sun.

"I've used up all of the natural good stuff. I’ve got the manopause.

"My daughter says to me, 'Daddy's lazy'. I don't like the term 'lazy' as that's how I was described when I was younger.

"The reality is that I'm just f***ing knackered from what I did to myself in the Nineties and bits of the 2000s."

Andropause can see middle aged men experience a decline in testosterone as they begin to lose their sex drive and muscle mass.

Williams said that he has beaten an addiction to Zopiclone, a sleeping drug, but ends up staying up past 5am - leaving wife Ayda Field frustrated that she doesn't see him til after midday.

In his documentary, the former Take That singer explains how he was drinking a bottle of vodka a day and taking any drugs he could find.

But he has said he is happy to have settled down with Field and tries to avoid denigrating comments online.

"I know I have a big life, and I do feel lucky to have my family," he said.

"Right now I'd describe myself as a very happy hermit... I'm a Coca- Cola-lite agoraphobic. And that works for me."