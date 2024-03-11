Exclusive

'Our champion of the Red Wall': Reform UK leader praises Lee Anderson amid rumours more Tories are 'ready to defect'

11 March 2024, 18:58

Lee Anderson has defected to Reform UK from the Tories
Lee Anderson has defected to Reform UK from the Tories. Picture: LBC/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The leader of Reform UK Richard Tice has praised Lee Anderson, who became the party's first MP in history this morning after defecting from the Tories.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Anderson, a former Conservative vice-chairman, lost the Tory whip after claiming London mayor Sadiq Khan was "controlled" by Islamists and sparking a huge Islamophobia row.

He refused to apologise for the remarks.

Speaking exclusively to LBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Tice said: "Lee and I absolutely see eye-to-eye.

"He's a man of principle and integrity who feels that the two main parties have moved far away from his principles, what he stands for, and together we're going to try and make a real difference.

"He's our champion of the Red Wall and I've said very clearly today that in this coming election and the election afterwards, we are looking to replace the Tory party in the red well as the main alternative to Labour."

'By the summer there is every prospect we will be level pegging with the Tories' says Richard Tice

At a Reform UK press conference earler today, Mr Tice, leader of the Nigel Farage-founded party, announced Mr Anderson had defected to his party.

Mr Anderson said he had done "a lot of soul searching," but had come to the conclusion he must defect to Reform UK.

"I want my country back," he told the assembled reporters.

LBC Views: Lee Anderson's defection shows the deep Conservative divide as Sunak's authority crumbles, writes Daisy Cooper MP

It comes amid rumours that there are as many as nine Tory MPs that are ready to defect to Reform UK as they fear a Conservative wipeout at the next election.

But Mr Tice was keen to play down any suggestion of this, telling LBC that he would not provide a "running commentary on conversations he had had with Tory MPs".

Lee Anderson has joined Reform UK after defecting from the Tories
Lee Anderson has joined Reform UK after defecting from the Tories. Picture: LBC

Lee Anderson said Reform UK will allow him to speak on behalf of people "who feel that they're not being listened to".

He told a press conference: "It is no secret that I've been talking to my friends in Reform for a while. And Reform UK has offered me the chance to speak out in Parliament on behalf of millions of people up and down the country who feel that they're not being listened to.

"People will say that I've took a gamble. And I'm prepared to gamble on myself, as I know from my mailbag how many people in this country support Reform UK and what they have to say. And like millions of people up and down the country, all I want is my country back."

Read more: 'It goes to the very top': Sacked border watchdog slams Home Office and calls for reform after Cleverly row

Read more: Princess Kate's Mothers' Day family photo pulled by picture agencies over manipulation fears

Mr Anderson lost the Conservative Party whip last month after refusing to apologise for claiming that "Islamists" had "got control" of London mayor Sadiq Khan.

Mr Tice did not rule out opening the door to Mr Anderson after his suspension, in a move that would give the party its first MP.

Mr Anderson was deputy chairman of the Tory party until he resigned in January to rebel against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's legislation to revive his stalled plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

The now-independent MP has since 2019 represented Ashfield, one of the previously Labour seats in the so-called red wall where voters switched to the Tories after Brexit to give Boris Johnson his landslide victory.

Some Tories see Reform UK as a challenger at the general election expected this year, with signs of growing support for the party.

Reform UK finished in third place in two recent by-elections, although its candidate in the Rochdale contest - former Labour MP Simon Danczuk - had a poor showing.

Mr Tice has played up the danger posed to the ruling party by Reform UK candidates and has ruled out entering any electoral pact with the Conservatives.

He has insisted he would stand candidates in every constituency, unlike in 2019 when his party - then the Brexit Party - stood down candidates to help Mr Johnson.

Arch Brexiteer Mr Farage is the honorary president of Reform UK, which is seeking to attract disillusioned 2019 Conservative voters over the issue of immigration.

Mr Farage, who founded the Brexit Party - later renamed Reform UK - in 2018, has downplayed rumours of a possible switch to the Tories.

James O'Brien on Lee Anderson not calling a by-election

Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader Daisy Cooper MP said: "Rishi Sunak's authority lies in tatters after the man he personally appointed to be Deputy Chairman of the Conservatives has defected to another party. This is a Prime Minister that cannot govern his own party let alone the country.

“Even now Sunak is too weak to rule out Nigel Farage joining the Conservative Party. It just shows that there is now hardly a cigarette paper between the Conservative Party and Reform.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan (L) speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday

London has not become a 'no-go zone' for Jews, Sadiq Khan insists, after warning from UK counter-terror official

Donald Trump

Trump wants hush money case delayed until Supreme Court rules on immunity claims

Making her way to the edge of the stage, the Like a Virgin singer appeared to realise that the fan she singled out was sitting in a wheelchair.

Madonna berates concert-goer for sitting down - only to realise they're in a wheelchair

Their brother, uncle and cousin also died

London-educated ex-banker among family of skiers who 'froze to death' after being caught in storm in Swiss Alps

"As far as I’m concerned I have said goodbye. Auf Wiedersehen," Brigette Brueckner declared.

'I have said Auf Wiedersehen': Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner disowned by his mother over crimes

Israel Palestinians Maritime Aid Explainer

Palestinians in Gaza begin Ramadan with hunger worsening and no end in sight

The people behind 20 Days In Mariupol

Ukraine’s first Oscar hailed by Zelensky as ‘important for our entire country’

Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman on-the-run

Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman still at large

A woman lights a candle at a memorial for the train bombing victims in Madrid

Anniversary of Madrid train bombings marked as Europe remembers terror victims

Marten and Gorden wanted to keep baby Victoria for her first three months in the UK.

Constance Marten tearfully tells court: 'I would prefer my daughter had her whole life ahead of her'

Man admits to raping grandmother after stripping her naked and beating her to death with nailed club

Labourer who stripped grandmother naked before brutally beating her to death with nailed club pleads guilty to rape

Eight closed lanes of the arterial M25 motorway

M25 to close for entire weekend for first time - everything you need to know

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo (L). The Prince of Wales and the Queen attended a Commonwealth Service today

Kate emerges for ‘private appointment’ as Prince William attends Commonwealth Service amid storm over edited photo

The Nato flag and Swedish flag

Sweden’s flag raised at Nato headquarters as it becomes 32nd alliance member

Beached Whale Florida

Beached sperm whale dies after becoming stranded on Florida’s Gulf Coast

The child was thought to be a few days old.

Mother charged with murdering newborn baby in Coventry

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Khan, 28, who luckily had experience in neonatal resuscitation, responded to calls for a doctor by air stewards after the Jordanian woman went into labour.

British doctor performs 'miraculous' mid-air delivery after passenger goes into labour aboard Wizz Air flight
Valdo Caloclane (main), Grace O'Malley-Kumar (top r) and Barnaby Webber (bottom l) and Ian Coates (bottom r)

Nottinghamshire Police put in special measures over handling of victims and investigations

On Sunday, Mr Rutherford announced that he was "devastated" to have to pull out of the finale.

Greg Rutherford gives health update after star was forced to quit live Dancing on Ice final
Here's how royal fans spotted the photo had been edited.

How royal fans spotted Kate’s photo had been edited as Princess of Wales issues apology over Mother's Day picture
Indonesia Floods

At least 26 dead after flash floods and landslides in Sumatra

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kensington Palace refuses to release Kate’s original Mother's Day photograph as Princess admits she edited the image
INDONESIA-AVIATION-BATIK

Pilots suspended after falling asleep for half an hour during flight

Switzerland Missing Skiers

Five cross-country skiers found dead after going missing near the Matterhorn

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Climate activists including Greta Thunberg block entrance to Swedish parliament

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kate apologises for Mother’s Day photo row and admits editing family picture

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated

Royal photo manipulation row deepens as UK’s biggest news agency withdraws 'doctored' Princess of Wales image
The King will make his first video address to the public since his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles vows to ‘serve the Commonwealth to the best of my ability’ amid cancer battle

Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated

Princess Kate's Mothers' Day family photo pulled by picture agencies over manipulation fears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit