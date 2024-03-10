Breaking News

Princess Kate's Mothers' Day family photo pulled by picture agencies over manipulation fears

10 March 2024, 22:35 | Updated: 10 March 2024, 22:52

Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated
Three picture agencies have issued a kill notice for the Wales's photo after claims that the image had been manipulated. Picture: Kensington Palace

By Chay Quinn

A photo of the Princess of Wales and her children released for Mothers' Day has been pulled by at least four picture agencies over claims that the image has been doctored.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The first official photo of Kate was been released today following her abdominal surgery - but keen eyes spotted parts of the photograph which they say show it has been manipulated.

The photo of Kate with her three children Louis, George and Charlotte, caught the attention of the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Getty and Agence France-Presse for apparent image changes - and they have now issued kill notices to inform journalists not to use the image.

Read More: Prince Edward appointed to new role by King Charles as fresh portraits released to mark his 60th birthday

The photo was released in order to attempt to quell conspiracy theories about the Princess's health after her lengthy lay-off following her surgery.

Social media users noticed what they believed to be signs of manipulation on Princess Charlotte's sleeve after the images were released for Mothering Sunday in the UK.

Kate shared the image to mark Mother's Day
Kate shared the image to mark Mother's Day but now it has been pulled by several photo agencies. Picture: Kensington Palace
Princess Charlotte's sleeve
An AP spokesperson told the Telegraph: “The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”. Picture: Kensington Palace

Read More: Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate

Alongside the pictures, The Princess of Wales thanked the public for their "kind wishes and continued support" following her operation.

The message was signed “C” for Catherine.

An updated AP caption on the image read: "At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image."

An AP spokesperson told the Telegraph: “The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

All four agencies have a policy of not distributing photographs that have been overly edited.

Kensington Palace provided the photo to agencies and said it had been taken by the Prince of Wales earlier this week.

Kensington Palace has declined to comment to news sources thus far.

The photo is the first authorised release by Kensington Palace since Kate's surgery.

There is no suggestion that the Princess is not in good health despite the claims.

Kate was last seen in public attending the Christmas Day service at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

However, she was pictured publicly for the first time with her mother Carole Middleton on Monday by US outlet TMZ.

It follows weeks of speculation on her whereabouts, with Kensington Palace refusing to give further updates on her recovery.

The palace slammed the "madness of social media", insisting that Kate has a right to privacy and that she is "doing well".

Kate will not return to her royal duties until after Easter.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Read more: Man arrested after car crashes into Buckingham Palace gates and armed police swoop on vehicle

She spent almost two weeks in the London Clinic in Marylebone and was discharged at the end of January to continue her recovery at home in Windsor.

Sharing the image to mark Mother's Day, Kate said: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

It came as King Charles also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth to mark Mother's Day.

Sharing an image of them together, the official royal family Twitter account said: "Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Beached sperm whale

Experts work to free 70ft sperm whale stranded on sandbar

Sajid Javid, Priti Patel and Amber Rudd

Three ex-Home Secs urge Labour and Tories to work together on extremism as Gove's new definition looms

Luis Montenegro

Exit polls suggest result in Portuguese general election is too close to call

Gaza

Gaza aid ship to leave Cyprus today after delays as US hopes to build new aid route for trapped Palestinians

Ukraine and its allies have slammed Pope Francis after the religious leader suggested the country should 'raise the white flag' in its war with Russia.

Ukraine and allies slam Pope for suggesting country 'raises the white flag' to Putin's invading forces

A funeral director has been raided by police and bodies removed after reports of "concern for care of the deceased".

Two arrested after three funeral homes raided by police and 34 bodies removed over treatment of corpses

Astronomer looking for crescent moon

Crescent moon is spotted in Saudi Arabia marking start of Ramadan

A plot to oust Rishi Sunak and bring back Boris Johnson has been hatched after 50 Tories attended a meeting hosted by a wealthy ally of the former PM

Plot to oust Sunak as PM and bring back Boris hatched as 50 Tories attend meeting led by pro-Johnson aristocrat

People wave Ukrainian flags in St Peter's Square

Ukraine and allies criticise Pope’s ‘white flag’ comment

A group of mothers begin a five-day hunger strike outside the Houses of Parliament

Mothers begin five-day hunger strike outside Parliament to highlight food poverty

Demonstrators protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog attending the opening of Amsterdam's National Holocaust Museum

Protests as Israeli president attends opening of Netherlands Holocaust museum

Cat Deeley has returned to the UK

'Terrifying' reason TV presenter Cat Deeley returned to UK after 14 years in US

Prince Edward is celebrating his 60th birthday.

Prince Edward appointed to new role by King Charles as fresh portraits released to mark his 60th birthday

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Lisbon

Portuguese go to the polls in general election

Boris Johnson met with Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro.

Boris Johnson flew to Venezuela for secret talks with president Nicolas Maduro

The US Army ship General Frank S Besson prepares to set sail for the Mediterranean

US ship with equipment to build pier on way to Gaza, part of plan to ramp up aid

Latest News

See more Latest News

The scene of the explosion in Peshawar

Two killed as motorcycle bomb explodes in Pakistani city

The royals shared images to mark Mother's Day

First official picture of Kate released following surgery as King Charles pays tribute to late Queen on Mother's Day
Aramco's facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Saudi oil giant Aramco posts 121 billion US dollar profit, down from 2022 record

Scaffolding in place following the incident

Man arrested after car crashes into Buckingham Palace gates and armed police swoop on vehicle
Harry and Meghan at the birthday celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of teacher killed in Texas school shooting
Houses damaged by a flash flood in Langgai, West Sumatra

Seven missing and 19 dead as landslide and floods batter Sumatra in Indonesia

Vatican New Bishop

Pope Francis calls on Ukraine to end Russian war with ‘white flag’ courage

President Joe Biden, left, and former president Donald Trump

Biden and Trump issue dire warnings about each other as rematch comes into view

Pro-Palestinian marchers should question whether extremist groups are behind some of the protests, Michael Gove said.

Michael Gove warns protesters to not march with extremists as law change on hate marches looms
A funeral director has been raided by police and bodies removed after reports of "concern for care of the deceased".

Three funeral homes raided by police and bodies removed over fears over treatments of corpses

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Diana's brother Earl Spencer has revealed details of sickening sexual abuse subjected to him by a school matron at the age of 11.

Diana's brother Earl Spencer reveals shocking sexual abuse and beatings at £32k a year private school in new memoir
Meghan Markle spoke out on Friday

Meghan Markle says she was hit with 'cruel' online abuse during 'sacred' pregnancies with Archie and Lilibet
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles and Camilla's close friend and renowned huntsman Ian Farquhar dies aged 78

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit