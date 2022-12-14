Breaking News

Major rescue operation launched after 'migrant boat' carrying more than 30 people capsizes in Channel

14 December 2022

Would-be migrants arriving in Dungeness a few days ago
Would-be migrants arriving in Dungeness a few days ago. Picture: Alamy
A major rescue operation has been launched after a small boat with around 30 people on board ran into difficulties in the English Channel near Kent, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency has said.

Medics have been told to get ready for 'multiple casualties' as an air and sea rescue operation in the English Channel continues after a migrant boat got into difficulties in the early hours of this morning. Emergency calls reporting a migrant boat in distress were received by the UK coastguard shortly before 3am.

As well as an HM Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter vessels at the scene include two RNLI lifeboats from Ramsgate and Rye, the Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Severn, a French coastguard patrol boat Kermorvan as well as two fishing vessels.

The rescue comes less than a day after the Prime Minister announced a raft of new plans to try to stop the illegal flow of migrant boats and reduce the asylum backlog of around 150,000 cases.

Migrants arriving in Kent after being rescued in the Channel earlier this month
Migrants arriving in Kent after being rescued in the Channel earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

"We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

"HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved. A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police are working with us and an air ambulance has been sent.

"HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area. If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need."

The worst drowning of migrants crossing the Channel happened on the night of November 24, 2021.

A rubber dingy carrying carrying 34 people sank after repeated calls for help to rescue services on both sides of the Channel.

In July it was reported a preliminary investigation, carried out by a law firm on behalf of some of the relatives, uncovered communications between the British and French emergency services which suggests neither side took responsibility for the unfolding disaster.

