Reuters journalist killed while working in southern Lebanon hours after posting footage showing huge explosion

Issam Abdallah has been killed in southern Lebanon. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A Reuters journalist has been killed while working in southern Lebanon, the news organisation has announced.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

News videographer Issam Abdallah died as he worked in the region to provide a live video signal.

He died just hours after posting footage of bombing taking place in Alma Al-Shaab, southern Lebanon, on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," a spokesperson for Reuters said.

قصف في محيط علما الشعب - جنوب لبنان pic.twitter.com/jtbeGSH1Jy — Issam Abdallah - عصام العبدالله (@LbIssam) October 13, 2023

"We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.

Two other journalists were injured.

Israeli shelling has been hitting towns in southern Lebanon in recent days following rocket attacks by Hezbollah.

Read More: Horrifying moment Hamas start shooting indiscriminately at bathrooms during Nova Music Festival

Read More: Israeli forces raid Gaza to attack Hamas rocket terrorists and find hostages ahead of expected ground invasion

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said Hezbollah had been hit in an air strike on Wednesday after a military post was targeted in Arab al-Aramshe, Israel.

It comes after Israel ordered the evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza in just 24 hours.

The order, which was delivered to the UN, comes as Israel presses an offensive against Hamas following last Saturday's surprise attack.

On Friday, the Israeli military entered parts of the Gaza Strip in raids as it hunts down Hamas terrorists and searches for hostages ahead of an expected ground invasion.