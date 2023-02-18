Rhod Gilbert says cancer diagnosis that left him struggling to speak or breathe 'p****d him off'

18 February 2023, 10:16

Rhod Gilbert
Rhod Gilbert. Picture: Channel 4/Facebook

By Kit Heren

Rhod Gilbert has said that a cancerous lump in his neck that made it a struggle for him to speak or breathe "p****d [him] off".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Welsh comedian, 54, revealed last year that he was being treated for stage 4 cancer.

He said in July last year that he would "disappear for a while" to focus on his treatment at a centre he had fundraised for over a decade.

Mr Gilbert did not say at the time where the cancer had struck, but has since revealed it was in his head and neck.

But in a moving first interview since treatment started, Mr Gilbert said he was on the road to recovery.

Rhod Gilbert
Rhod Gilbert. Picture: Getty

Speaking in a moving segment played at the National Comedy Awards on Friday, the stand up reflected on the moment when he first realised something was wrong;

"I couldn't speak or breathe and I was postponing and cancelling tour shows, I had terrible spasms in my face and a lot of tightness in my muscles, he said. 

"Couldn't get to the bottom of it, turns out after a biopsy of this lump in my neck that I have something called head and neck cancer, cancer of the head, sounded pretty serious."

Mr Gilbert said that his diagnosis 'p***ed him off", joking that he thought he would get "life-long immunity" for doing so much fund-raising as a patron for a cancer centre.

He said: "I've led five fundraising treks all over the world, I do stand-up comedy nights to raise money, I hosted quizzes… it's been a big part of my life for the last 10 years, so imagine my surprise when I was diagnosed with cancer.

"Which p***ed me off no end, because I thought I'd have life-long immunity! Apparently not. 

"Apparently you're just as likely to get cancer even if you spend your time fundraising for a cancer hospital. Anyway, I did get it, and it turns out it can come for anybody."

Mr Gilbert had chemotherapy and radiotherapy for the cancer, and said he was improving physically - and even plans to lead the next fundraising hike for the centre.

He said: "I had to have chemotherapy sessions in a room with pictures of me on the way in, grinning down at myself as a patron," he smiled.

Mr Gilbert added: "My facial hair is coming back, my voice is back to normal, my weight is coming back, my saliva glands are starting to come back. Basically, I'm coming back.

"My physically recovery goal is to lead the next fundraising trek to Morocco."

Read more: Comedian Rhod Gilbert reveals he is receiving treatment for cancer

Read more: Dame Esther Rantzen 'staying optimistic' after being diagnosed with lung cancer

Fans were quick to offer their well wishes to the comedian, well known for his appearances on panel shows and quiz shows as well as stand up.

"So good to see Rhod Gilbert recovering and feeling good," one person said. "He's a fantastic comic and a lovely person and we're so lucky to have him."

Another added: "Rhod Gilbert everyone who you've helped get through tough times by making them laugh, we sending prays and love to you, wish you a speedy recovery."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pakistan Shootout

Seven dead in Taliban attack on Karachi police headquarters

Koreas tension

South Korea says North Korea fired missile into sea

Turkey Earthquake Housing

Turkish earthquake victims sleeping in trains, tents and greenhouses

Breaking
Christian Atsu died in the earthquake

Former Premier League star Christian Atsu confirmed dead in Turkey and Syria earthquake after body pulled from rubble

Nashali Alma bravely fought the man off

'Never give up': Watch as attacker wrestles woman, 24, to the ground in the gym before she fights him off

Kaz Crossley

Love Island star Kaz Crossley tells of Dubai jail 'hell' after release from cell with 30 other women for 'drug offences'

Police officers allegedly shared discriminatory images about Harvey

Katie Price says Met Police officers sent 'inappropriate and derogatory' photos of disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp

India Cheetahs

India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

Lancashire Constabulary has come under fire for making Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and the menopause public

Rishi Sunak 'concerned' over private details shared in Nicola Bulley case as police force set to hold internal review

Bulgaria Migration

Bulgarian police find abandoned lorry containing bodies of 18 migrants

Mississippi Shootings

Suspect in custody after six shot dead in rural Mississippi

A new headteacher has been brought in at Epsom College

New Epsom College headteacher vows to honour predecessor Emma Pattison after mum and daughter found dead

Obit Stella Stevens

Star of 1960s and 70s comedies Stella Stevens dies aged 84

Kaz Crossley has been released from jail

Love Island star Kaz Crossley released from Dubai jail after 'arrest on suspicion of drug offences'

Steve Barclay ordered an urgent investigation into the document

NHS doctors told not to assume patients' gender and use no pronouns unless confirmed under new guide

Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death last Saturday

Thousands turn out for candlelit vigil near where trans teen Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tyre Nichols

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Eighteen migrants were found dead

More than a dozen migrants found dead in abandoned truck at roadside in Bulgaria 'after suffocating'
Pakistan Shootout

Militants launch deadly attack on Pakistan police headquarters

Germany Munich Security Conference

Zelensky pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths

APTOPIX Brazil Carnival

Brazil gears up for Carnival to return in full following pandemic

Just Stop Oil protestors blocked a Birmingham Esso fuel terminal in April last year

'I was moved by your actions', judge tells Just Stop Oil protesters as they avoid jail for raiding Esso oil terminal
Makein has been jailed for four years

Man who robbed woman, 96, after she made him a cup of tea is jailed for four years

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

Balloon debris supports claims of Chinese spying – US officials

Tyre Nichols was killed on a Memphis street last month

Sacked cops whose fatal beating of Tyre Nichols was caught on video have denied his murder

Celine Thorley

Barber sacked for calling in sick on Mondays wins £3,000 payout

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit