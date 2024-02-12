Richard Branson bloodied and bruised in horror crash after hitting pothole while cycling in the Caribbean

Sir Richard Branson (right) was left bloodied after hitting a pothole on his bike. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Sir Richard Branson was left battered and bloodied after a ‘hard’ crash while cycling in the Caribbean.

Sir Richard shared a photo of his injuries, describing how he went flying after hitting a pothole while cycling in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Isles.

He posted online: “Took quite a big tumble while cycling in Virgin Gorda a little while ago! I hit a pothole and crashed hard, resulting in another hematoma on my hip and a nasty cut elbow, but amazingly nothing broken.

“We were cycling with Alex Wilson, who fell after me, but thankfully he was ok as well. I’m counting myself very lucky, and thankful for keeping myself active and healthy. After all, the brave may not live forever but the cautious do not live at all!”

He was sent messages of support online with one friend writing: “You are amazing climbing that hill !! Be careful my friend !!”

Another said: “It’s only a flesh wound “ no that looks rough… get well soon.”

In 2021 Sir Richard suffered a 'colossal' bicycle crash after his brakes failed while taking part in an endurance charity race across the British Virgin Islands.

At the time he feared he had broken his back after colliding with another rider during day two of the Strive BVI event.

He was treated for severe cuts and bruises on his elbow, an 'extraordinarily big bump' on his hip and a 'massive' hematoma on his leg.

In a blog post on his Virgin website, he said there was 'no question' that wearing a helmet saved his life.