Terrifying moment a group of thugs armed with baseball bats try to rob customers at London pub

By Asher McShane

This is the moment pub-goers were left terrified after a group of armed thugs tried to rob them.

People enjoying a night out on Friday February 9 were targeted at the Marquis Cornwallis pub near Russell Square.

Thugs, some wielding baseball bats, were chased out by angry customers.

During the footage, one individual can be heard shouting: “He’s got a weapon.” The group of would-be robbers were forced to flee.

The gang eventually fled empty-handed. Picture: Social Media

One customer is believed to have been hit over the head by one of the bats before the gang fled.

The footage has sparked safety fears with one person commenting: “Not safe anywhere.”

Another said London was: “Getting worse and worse.”

In another incident in London, a man boarded a 109 bus in Brixton and started smoking, before being confronted by passengers.

He produced a bottle of what was believed to have been a corrosive substance.

A three-hour stand-off took place before the man was arrested at the scene.

No-one was injured and chemical experts were called to the scene to assess the substance.

In a statement, Croydon police said: “There is currently a police presence in London Road, Thornton Heath.

“We were called to the location shortly after 8.30pm to reports of a man threatening bus passengers with an unknown substance. The substance has not been thrown at anyone and nobody is injured.

“All passengers and the driver have left the bus. “