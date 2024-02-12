Man ‘threatening passengers with acid’ arrested after stand-off on bus in south London

A man has been arrested after a stand-off with police on a bus in Thornton Heath. Picture: X/okitsmaryy

By Jenny Medlicott

A man who threatened a bus full of passengers in south London with an unknown substance has been arrested following a stand-off with police.

Police were called to London Road, Thornton Heath around 10:30pm on Sunday following reports of a man who had threatened a bus full of passengers with an alleged corrosive substance.

The man, 44, boarded a 109 bus in Brixton and began smoking on the vehicle when passengers confronted him, the DailyMail reports.

But the situation escalated after he took out a bottle of an alleged corrosive substance.

Passengers immediately evacuated the bus after the man had threatened those on board with the unknown substance.

The Metropolitan Police and its territorial support group quickly rushed to the scene and were spotted in blue chemical suits.

A large police presence was at the scene. Picture: X

Officers had reportedly been in over an hour stand-off with the suspect during the incident.

The man, who was seen wearing an orange jumpsuit, later had to be tasered by police and was arrested shortly after midnight for affray.

Nobody was injured during the incident and experts later determined the substance was not harmful.

It is believed the man had taken drugs and he was taken to hospital as a precaution, the Met Police said. His condition is not thought to be life-threatening.

Police urged people to avoid the area on Sunday evening, advising pedestrians and drivers to seek alternative routes.

Croydon Police said in their initial statement: "There is currently a police presence in London Road, Thornton Heath.

"We were called to the location shortly after 8.30pm to reports of a man threatening bus passengers with an unknown substance. The substance has not been thrown at anyone and nobody is injured.

"All passengers and the driver have left the bus."