Richard Gere, 73, 'rushed to hospital with pneumonia' on trip to Mexico for wife's 40th birthday

Richard Gere was on holiday with his wife Alejandra Silva. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Richard Gere needed hospital treatment for pneumonia while on a trip to Mexico, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The film star, 73, was visiting the countrry with his wife Alejandra Silva, to celebrate her 40th birthday.

He had a cough that rapidly deteriorated into a serious chest infection, according to US outlet TMZ.

The Primal Fear star reportedly spent one night in hospital before being discharged.

His health is now improving after being given antibiotics in the medical facility.

Richard Gere seen in January. Picture: Getty

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva. Picture: Getty

Publicist Ms Silva, whom he married in 2018, said that she and their two young children had also been ill.

She wrote on Instagram: "Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better!

Read more: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has newly-found fungus-killing compound named after him

Read more: Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies age 82 after 'brief illness'

"Thank you for all the love [heart] I give it all back to you!"

Mr Gere has previously been married to supermodel Cindie Crawford from 1991-1995, and model and actress Carey Lowell from 2002-2016.