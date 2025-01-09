Richard Hammond announces split from wife after 'amazing 28 years together'

9 January 2025, 15:24 | Updated: 9 January 2025, 15:49

Richard Hammond and wife arriving at the Edge of Tomorrow World Premiere, BFI IMAX, Waterloo, London.
Richard Hammond and his wife have announced a divorce. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Richard Hammond and his wife have announced their split after an "amazing 28 years together".

The 55-year-old TV presenter, known for motoring shows Top Gear and The Grand Tour, tied the knot with newspaper columnist Amanda "Mindy" Hammond in 2002.

They shared a statement on X on Thursday saying: "A little update from us; this Christmas we were together as a family and this year we will still be a family but just structured a bit differently.

"Our marriage is coming to end, but we've had an amazing 28 years together and two incredible daughters.

Richard Hammond, his wife and two daughters Izzy and Willow
Richard Hammond, his wife and two daughters Izzy and Willow. Picture: Alamy
Pride Of Britain Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
The couple married in in 2002. Picture: Getty

"We will always be in each other's lives and are proud of the family we created.

"We won't be commenting further and sincerely hope that our privacy and that of our children will be respected at this time. With Love, Richard and Mindy."

The couple have two daughters, Izzy and Willow.

Hammond was supported by his wife in 2006 following a high-speed crash on Top Gear which left him with serious injuries.

Richard Hammond
The pair have asked for privacy. Picture: Alamy

