Ricky Gervais 'sent death threats and security beefed up' ahead of UK tour

Ricky Gervais has been sent death threats. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ricky Gervais is ramping up security after being sent death threats over jokes on "woke" issues.

The comedian's team is carrying out a complete review of his protection ahead of his UK tour for Armageddon.

It comes after he had a "ring of steel" in place at the Hollywood Bowl, with security searching the Los Angeles venue and being posted into the crowd.

It is understood he has not been shown the threats but one included a reference to SuperNature, his Netflix special that some activists criticised as being anti-trans.

"Ricky has been made aware threats have been made to his life. His offices haven't shown them to him, but have told him very disturbing letters have come in for him," a source told The Sun.

Ricky Gervais' security is being beefed up. Picture: Alamy

"Ricky is very aware of the dangers and he can afford whatever security he wants, so he thought it was a no-brainer."

The Office creator and star is expected to get into offensiveness during his show.

Dave Chappelle, another popular comedian who often makes jokes about woke issues, was attacked on stage at the venue last year.

Gervais has often spoken about how speech and comedy should not be suppressed for fear of upsetting or offending certain people.

His UK tour begins on Wednesday in Cardiff, having taken £1.41m at the Hollywood Bowl - a record for a British comedian.