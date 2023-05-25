Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'. Picture: LBC / RightMove

By Danielle DeWolfe

Rightmove has revealed the top five homes on its website, with a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece' among the most viewed properties.

Other top picks on the site include a 5-bedroom Glasgow villa and a contemporary £1 million family home in Wrexham, Wales.

Topping the list of extravagant homes - nearly all of which stretch beyond six figure mark - is a sprawling six bedroom, seven-bathroom Leicestershire mansion, currently on the market for £4million.

According to Rightmove, the property features a "stunning hall featuring a bespoke oak staircase" and also provides access to "delightful" reception rooms on either side.

The Leicestershire property features a "stunning hall featuring a bespoke oak staircase" and also provides access to "delightful" reception rooms. Picture: Rightmove

The Leicestershire property features a "stunning hall featuring a bespoke oak staircase" and also provides access to "delightful" reception rooms. Picture: LBC / Rightmove

Holmewood Drive, Kirby Muxloe, Leicestershire

Built in 1885, the estate in Kirby Muxloe features a host of distinctive features, including a "hand-crafted open-plan kitchen" and what's described as "the ultimate entertainment and social space".

The Rightmove site says: "The hall flows beautifully into the 14,000 sq ft kitchen, living, dining area.

"The addition of the orangery to the kitchen has created a substantial hub of the home. Bespoke cabinetry designed by Clive Christian features an impressive central island with a breakfast bar for casual dining.

Featuring an Aga, this "clever" kitchen sits beside 6 Bedrooms and 6 Bathrooms, a fully equipped gym, tennis court and garden house with swim spa and hot tub.

The site added: "In addition, a large dining area and family seating area all look out towards the garden terraces. This fabulous space is flooded with light from the glazed ceiling and dual aspect windows and doors creating a unique atmosphere and setting.

"The master bedroom suite has been meticulously designed with herringbone style flooring a freestanding bathtub , opulent decor and wonderful views over the side gardens."

Scraping the million pound mark, this four bedroom, three bathroom detached property is proving popular among Rightmove browsers. Picture: LBC / Rightmove

Scraping the million pound mark, this four bedroom, three bathroom detached property is proving popular among Rightmove browsers . Picture: LBC / Rightmove

Wynnstay Lane, Marford, Wrexham

Scraping the million pound mark, this four bedroom, three bathroom detached property is proving popular among Rightmove browsers - quite possibly because of the city's recent surge in popularity following the purchase of its football club by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds.

Currently on the market for £999,000, this close-to-a-million pound "ultra-modern" property is eye-catching.

The site says: "It has been recently extended and renovated to offer a large open-plan living space as well as intricately designed bedrooms. A neat feature is its gate at the end of the garden which opens into a woodland area for residents’ exclusive use."

Situated 2.5 miles from St Enodoc Golf Club's two outstanding links courses, this £5 million property. Picture: LBC / Rightmove

Situated 2.5 miles from St Enodoc Golf Club’s two outstanding links courses, this £5 million property. Picture: LBC / Rightmove

Trebetherick, Wadebridge, Cornwall

Situated 2.5 miles from St Enodoc Golf Club’s two outstanding links courses, this £5 million property is

Described as being located in a "gastronomic hub" filled with "budding and world-renowned chefs", this property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

With picturesque, panoramic views of the coast, Bishops Rock was "built by the current vendors’ grandparents in 1937" according to the site.

"It stands on the clifftop as a perfect, nostalgic reminder of an era that few can remember but many would like to imagine as idyllically sunny, with cocktails on the terrace, jazz on the gramophone and wooden surfboards in the waves before breakfast: the era of poet laureate Sir John Betjeman’s poem Greenaway."

This five bedroom, four bathroom pad features a 28 foot open plan kitchen/dining/family room, with bespoke fitted units and two sets of bi-fold doors. Picture: Rightmove

This five bedroom, four bathroom pad features a 28 foot open plan kitchen/dining/family room, with bespoke fitted units and two sets of bi-fold doors. Picture: Alamy

The Ridings, Gypsy Lane, Nunthorpe

Located in Nunthorpe, this five bedroom, four bathroom pad features a 28 foot open plan kitchen/dining/family room, with bespoke fitted units and two sets of bi-fold doors.

"This really is the perfect family home," the site says.

"Heated by an air source heat pump with under floor heating across the ground floor and also boasting Sonos entertainment system and CCTV.

"We are anticipating a large amount of interest in this property so please call our Nunthorpe Office to arrange your viewing appointment today."

Coming in at £1.79 million, this modern property located in Glasgow features a striking glass facade that overlooks the expansive garden. Picture: Rightmove

Coming in at £1.79 million, this modern property located in Glasgow features a striking glass facade that overlooks the expansive garden. Picture: Rightmove

Elphinstone Road, Whitecraigs, Glasgow

Coming in at £1.79 million, this modern property located in Glasgow features a striking glass facade that overlooks the expansive garden.

According to Rightmove: "Ruberslaw is a bespoke 6 bedroom detached house commanding outstanding panoramic views over the city .

"This statement residence occupies a primary location within the high amenity suburb of Whitecraigs.A stunning self contained one bedroom apartment also provided.Painstakingly remodeled and redesigned by Keith Hobbs of United Designers.

"A discreet, private detached home with beautiful bespoke architectural design and finishing.Original 1930s art deco design successfully married with contemporary finishes.

"One of Whitecraigs most iconic, landmark villas.Set within landscaped private gardens with detached outhouse.|