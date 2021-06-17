Riot police clear 'anti-lockdown' protest camp off Shepherd's Bush Green

17 June 2021, 10:54 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 11:32

Scores of police with riot gear turned up to clear the camp of anti-lockdown protesters
Scores of police with riot gear turned up to clear the camp of anti-lockdown protesters. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Riot police and bailiffs have descended in large numbers to clear an anti-lockdown protest camp from Shepherd's Bush Green in London.

The so-called 'Lovedown' camp was set up a couple of weeks ago in protest against the lockdown measures in England, mask wearing, Covid tests and vaccines.

Earlier this week, bailiffs gathered to remove them after the High Court approved a possession order by Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

But some protesters have remained at the scene, with around 20 tents occupying the green.

Dozens of police vans carrying members of the Met's Tactical Support Group and officers with riot gear descended on the camp this morning.

A spokesperson for the council said its officers were removing tents on 15 June.

“We continue to support the Met Police and bailiffs to clear the trespassers on Shepherds Bush Green following receipt of a possession order," the council worker said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said its officers attended to “prevent any breach of the peace”.

Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, recently visited the camp to offer his support to the protesters.

This story is being updated

