'I drove from Essex to Middlesbrough’ to attend far-Right riot to 'protect England', caller makes astonishing admission

5 August 2024, 18:10 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 19:06

Gary from Harlow, Essex tells Tom Swarbrick he drove to Middlesbrough to take part in riots
Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A caller from Harlow. Essex, told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that he drove to Middlesbrough over the weekend to take part in a far-Right riot in an astonising admission.

At the protest, cars and shops were set on fire and police had missiles such as bricks and bins thrown at them.

Local police confirmed 35 arrests have been made so far, in relation to the violent disorder.

Nationwide more than 420 people have been arrested following the unrest, which was sparked by the deaths of three girls in Southport after a knife attack.

Caller Gary told Tom that he took part in the riot to "demonstrate his anger at immigration rules" and that he was "trying to protect England from the invasion of illegal migrants".

During the call, Gary also said Black people and those from the Middle East and Asia "are the main culprits of causing grief".

Tom Swarbrick’s takedown of racist rioter

Gary also said many of these people "do not know order".

"Look at Southport, look at the Manchester airport incident. Who's starting all the grief?", he added.

However, Gary was questioned by Tom over whether he thinks public sector workers who are Black or Asian are as "lawless" as described.

Tom also probed Gary on the fact that white people at the riots were also causing trouble by "burning shops, looting and throwing bricks".

A car burns during an anti-immigration protest in Middlesbrough
Picture: Alamy

Gary added that he believes "95% of them [Black and Asian people] are problematic people" and that it's "proven statistics".

He added that he "read this on the internet".

The call finished with Gary saying he does not think he should be arrested because he had a plasterboard that said "Get illegal migrants out. Get our country back."

Gary also described himself as "not racist" and admitted he does not have any Black or Asian friends.

People protest at the Middlesbrough Cenotaph in front of the Dorman Museum in Albert Park, Middlesbrough
Picture: Alamy
Police officers during an anti-immigration protest in Middlesbrough
Picture: Alamy

The PM chaired an emergency Cobra meeting with senior ministers on Monday morning, meeting with police and prison chiefs to discuss the disorder.

The meeting came after "thugs" tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers on the sixth day of escalating disorder.

The PM previously announced a "standing army" of specialist officers who are now on hand to deal with the disorder.

Downing Street also confirmed that 70 extra prosecutors on hand this weekend to charge and 60 remand courts have been made available

