Rishi stares down Rwanda rebels: PM tells Tory hardliners he wont pull controversial bill in last-ditch No10 talks

12 December 2023, 11:13 | Updated: 12 December 2023, 11:15

Rishi Sunak is trying to avert a mass rebellion by right-wing Tory MPs on Rwanda legislation
Rishi Sunak is trying to avert a mass rebellion by right-wing Tory MPs on Rwanda legislation. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Rishi Sunak refused to pull the controversial Rwanda Bill during crunch talks over breakfast with Tory rebels.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sources say there was a robust and open conversation about the bill - and the PM made clear he will not be pulling it.

He told the group of around 15 MPs he would consider amendments to the bill, but the overall framework would have to remain unchanged.

A No10 source said: "It was a very useful meeting to hear MPs thoughts and discuss their concerns.

"The bill has been drafted with close attention to detail, with colleagues input helping to shape the legislation”.

The group said nothing as they departed No10 after meeting with Rishi Sunak.

None of them answered when asked by reporters if they had been persuaded. The group left together just after 8.30am.

Conservative MPs Jill Mortimer, Jonathan Gullis, Marco Longhi, Danny Kruger, and Miriam Cates, were seen leaving Downing Street following the breakfast meeting.

The result of tonight’s Rwanda Bill vote in the House of Commons is hanging in the balance. It is currently unclear whether a majority of MPs will back it.

Conservative MPs Jill Mortimer, Jonathan Gullis, Marco Longhi, Danny Kruger, and Miriam Cates, leaving Downing Street
Conservative MPs Jill Mortimer, Jonathan Gullis, Marco Longhi, Danny Kruger, and Miriam Cates, leaving Downing Street. Picture: Alamy

Around 20 members of the New Conservatives had breakfast with the PM at No10 as he attempts to win over party colleagues and avoid a defeat at the second reading of the Rwanda Bill.

The grouping of mostly 2019 MPs warned on Monday, after a meeting at the office of backbencher Danny Kruger and attended by former ministers Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, that the Bill "needs major surgery or replacement".

None of them answered when asked by reporters if they had been persuaded. The group left together just after 8.30am.

Conservative MPs Jill Mortimer, Jonathan Gullis, Marco Longhi, Danny Kruger, and Miriam Cates, were seen leaving Downing Street following the breakfast meeting.

The result of tonight’s Rwanda Bill vote in the House of Commons is hanging in the balance. It is currently unclear whether a majority of MPs will back it.

Rishi Sunak pictured leaving the Covid Inquiry yesterday
Rishi Sunak pictured leaving the Covid Inquiry yesterday. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Tory right-wing ERG reject government's Rwanda plan - claiming Sunak's bill does not go far enough

Read more: Tory ERG are 'playing with Brexit fire' over proposed amends to Rwanda migration bill, warns former party chairman

Read more: 'Scrap Rwanda Bill and start again': Tory ERG calls on Sunak to come up with new migrant plan ahead of tomorrow's vote

But despite a potential rebellion, Mr Sunak has received a boost from One Nation Tory MPs, with the group of around 100 having confirmed they will back the Bill.

A revolt by 29 Conservative MPs voting against could be enough to defeat the Safety of Rwanda Bill at second reading.

Former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace earlier called on rebels to not wreck the government over the Rwanda scheme.

He described immigration as a “Rubik’s cube of a problem” as he urged colleagues to not “make the perfect (but unrealistic) the enemy of the good”.

"Before anyone in my party thinks the solution to this Rubik’s cube is to wreck the Government, perhaps we should calmly state that we are heading in the right direction and making progress," he wrote in the Telegraph.

He addressed returns or co-operation deals signed with France, Bulgaria, Turkey, Italy and Georgia before coming to the Rwanda deal.

"Yes, we lost before the courts, but just like any government before us, we have addressed the issues and I am confident that, as long as Labour doesn’t use the unelected House of Lords to derail the scheme, there is a good chance the return programme will progress," he said.

“Conservative MPs must not let Keir Starmer off the hook by turning [Tuesday’s] vote into an exercise of making the perfect (but unrealistic) the enemy of the good. Strong deterrence has to be built brick by brick.”

Chair of the ICC UK can't understand why Rwanda has dominated the news.

It comes after former Tory chairman David Davis told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, that the European Research Group (ERG), and those on the right of the Tory Party, who want to undermine the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) were "playing with Brexit fire" and risked "destroying Brexit" over proposed amends to the Bill.

He said he was "not sure why they’re doing it, unless they’re being encouraged by people who have other interests".

"They're playing with Brexit fire, they're destroying Brexit," Mr Davis said.

"These are nearly all Brexiteers… Look these are old mates of mine... I'm not sure quite why they're doing it, unless they're being encouraged by people who have other interests."

Read more: Tory right-wing ERG reject government's Rwanda plan - claiming Sunak's bill does not go far enough

David Davis tells Andrew Marr how Rwanda legislation may jeopardise Brexit

Mr Davis went on to explain how undermining the ECHR would destroy the Good Friday Agreement.

"It doesn't automatically destroy Brexit, but it does pretty much automatically destroy the Good Friday Agreement," Mr Davis said.

"The Good Friday Agreement, if you read through it has a whole load of clauses which are based on the European Convention on Human Rights, it's fundamental.

"So, if you destroy your support for that, then you destroy that. It gives pretty much an automatic right to the European Union to pull the plug on everything else if they want to because there are enough clauses in the TCA to do that."

It comes after Chairman of the ERG, Mark Francois, said the Rwanda scheme - which would see asylum seekers arriving in the UK by small boats deported to Rwanda - had 'too many holes' as he urged the government to pull the proposed legislation.

"The Government would be best advised to pull the Bill and come up with a revised version that works better than this one," Mr Francois said outside Portcullis House in Westminster.

"There have been two legislative attempts at this already, the Nationalities and Borders Act - that didn't quite work - the Illegal Immigration Act - that didn't quite work," Francois continued.

"So this is, kind of, three strikes and you're out, isn't it?"If we're going to put a Bill through Parliament, to have a piece of legislation which is fit for purpose. As the Bill is currently drafted, it isn't."

He did not say whether he had confidence in the PM ahead of the Commons vote.

The ERG's so-called 'Star Chamber' of legal experts earlier published a letter to members, stating the Bill needed "significant amendments".

"The Bill overall provides a partial and incomplete solution to the problem of legal challenges in the UK courts being used as stratagems to delay or defeat the removal of illegal migrants to Rwanda," a letter from the lawyers of the prominent group of pro-Brexit MPs states.

The letter from the ERG's legal advisers says Sunak is correct in calling the Bill the "toughest piece of migration legislation ever put forward by the UK government".

But the right-wing group says they "do not believe that it goes far enough to deliver the policy as intended".

ERG chairman says Rwanda Bill in its current form is ‘not fit for purpose’

Meanwhile, following a meeting on Monday evening, One Nation MPs said they were recommending members vote for the Safety of Rwanda Bill at its Second Reading.

But the group said it remained concerned about any future amendments that would mean breaching the rule of law and its international obligations, and would oppose such amendments.

Chairman Damian Green said: "We have taken the decision that the most important thing at this stage is to support the Bill despite our real concerns.

"We strongly urge the Government to stand firm against any attempt to amend the Bill in a way that would make it unacceptable to those who believe that support for the rule of law is a basic Conservative principle."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Congolese government soldier

Congo and rebel groups agree three-day ceasefire ahead of presidential vote

A tortoise seized by Thailand customs officers

Live animals, horns and ivory seized in global wildlife trafficking operation

Zahara died at the age of just 36

Tributes paid after Afro-pop star Zahara dies aged 36 following long struggle with alcohol abuse

The pool player managed to make his shot despite the car ploughing into the pub wall

Pool player coolly pots the black despite car ploughing into pub wall inches behind him after 110mph police chase

Google's San Francisco office

Epic Games wins court case against Google over barriers to Android app store

John Fury and Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury's father John in court accused of not paying £82,000 tax bill with boxing champion son

Child killer Lucy Letby

Child killer Lucy Letby issues new statement maintaining innocence but 'does not oppose' bid to ban her from nursing

Rina Gonoi

Japanese ex-servicemen convicted of sex assault against former junior soldier

A protester holds a sign reading 'Stop austerity'

Thousands join Brussels protest calling for better wages and public services

The collision took place in Tonyrefail

Three teenagers killed and two seriously injured after car collides with bus

A soldier at the scene of the suicide bombing

23 killed, 32 injured in suicide attack on Pakistan police station

Patients living in poorest parts of country are 70% more likely to die from cancer

England's cancer care blackspots revealed with death rates 70% higher in some places

An asylum seeker has died on board the Bibby Stockholm barge

Asylum seeker 'takes own life' on board Bibby Stockholm barge ahead of Rishi's crunch Rwanda vote

Israeli soldiers take positions near the Gaza Strip border

Israeli forces storm hospital in northern Gaza, Health Ministry spokesman claims

Donald Tusk

Poland’s new prime minister pledges to keep world committed to helping Ukraine

Married At First Sight UK star Luke Worley needed a tetanus jab after 'man tried to bite off his finger'

Married At First Sight UK star Luke Worley, 31, needed a tetanus jab after 'man tried to bite off his finger'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heather Mills founded VBites in 1993

Sir Paul McCartney's ex-wife Heather Mills' meat free food firm goes into administration with 112 jobs at risk
The most popular baby names have been released

UK's most popular baby names of 2023 revealed for boys and girls - as familiar favourite returns to top spot
The Hasbro logo

Hasbro to axe 1,100 jobs as slowdown in toy sales continues

Referee Halil Umut Meler was confronted by Faruk Koca

Turkish Super Lig referee says 'it's my fault' after he's beaten up by club president and then kicked in the head
Rishi Sunak is trying to avert a mass rebellion by right-wing Tory MPs on Rwanda legislation

Tory hardliners stern-faced as they leave No10 after talks with Rishi Sunak as he tries to quell Rwanda Bill revolt
Emma, her daughter Lettie, seven, and husband George, 39, were all found dead at their home in the grounds of Epsom College on February 5

Headteacher shot dead by her husband alongside her daughter reveals call for help moments before she died
Jennifer Aniston with Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was 'happy' the day he died, Jennifer Aniston says, as she reveals she spoke to Friends co-star that day
Nearly 400 homeless veterans have been given a home under a government operation.

Nearly 400 homeless veterans given a home under government operation

David Icke's announced the death of his daughter Kerry aged 48

Conspiracy theorist David Icke’s daughter Kerry dies aged 48 after ‘stoic battle against a long illness’
A house in Rafah in the Gaza Strip destroyed by the Israeli bombardment

Israel plans to keep fighting as other countries call for ceasefire in Gaza

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George, Charlotte and Louis joined Kate on a visit to a baby bank

Prince Louis joins George and Charlotte as they handpick toys for children at baby bank with Kate
Prince Harry has been ordered to pay the Mail on Sunday's publisher's legal fees

Prince Harry ordered to pay Mail on Sunday nearly £50,000 after losing libel case battle

Endgame has been re-released in the Netherlands after Omid Scobie's book identified two royals

Endgame back on sale in Netherlands with 'hundreds' of changes made - and alleged race row royals' names removed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit