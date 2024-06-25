Car crashes into front gate of Rishi Sunak’s country estate Chequers as driver, 44, arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A man has been arrested after crashing into the front gates of the Prime Minister's country residence in Buckinghamshire. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and criminal damage after crashing into the entrance of Rishi Sunak’s country estate Chequers.

Thames Valley Police said that the driver was a man, 44, from Buckinghamshire.

He suffered serious injuries and has since been taken to hospital.

He had been driving in a white Volkswagen Scirocco when he hit the entrance to Mr Sunak’s country residence shortly after midday.

Photos taken at the scene of the incident show the car severely damaged after running into a bollard at the front gates.

Chequers is the Prime Minister’s official country residence, and has been so for all British Prime Ministers since 1921.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: “Thames Valley Police is investigating a road traffic collision on Missenden Road, Aylesbury, today.

“A white Volkswagen Scirocco hit the barriers at the entrance to Chequers shortly after midday.

“The driver, a 44-year-old man from Buckinghamshire, who was the only occupant, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to hospital, where he remains.

“He has also been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and drink-driving.

“While we are still in the very early stages of our investigation, there is currently no evidence to suggest there was any intention to harm anyone.

“Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240298901.”