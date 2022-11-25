Rishi Sunak set to crack down on student visas as net migration reaches record high

25 November 2022, 01:06

Rishi Sunak is considering a crackdown on foreign students
Rishi Sunak is considering a crackdown on foreign students. Picture: Alamy/ONS

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak is set to crack down on student visas after it was revealed that net migration had reached a record high.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister is considering the crackdown on foreign students bringing dependents and studying "low-quality" degrees after net migration to the UK climbed to a record half a million.

Downing Street indicated that plans to bring overall numbers down could include putting up barriers for international students' loved ones and restricting admissions to top universities.

It would be in line with proposals being explored by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who has previously complained about foreign students "bringing in family members who can piggyback onto their student visa" and "propping up, frankly, substandard courses in inadequate institutions".

Read more: UK migration hits record high of 504,000 in the year to June, new figures reveal

Read more: James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?

The Prime Minister&squot;s official spokesman insisted Mr Sunak was "fully committed" to bringing overall immigration levels down
The Prime Minister's official spokesman insisted Mr Sunak was "fully committed" to bringing overall immigration levels down. Picture: Alamy

Around 504,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than left in the 12 months to June 2022, up sharply from 173,000 in the year to June 2021.

The estimates were compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which said the jump was driven by "unique" factors including visa schemes for Ukrainians and Hong Kong citizens, and students arriving from outside the European Union.

People arriving on study visas accounted for the largest proportion of long-term immigration of non-EU nationals, at 277,000, or 39% of the total, according to the ONS.

Downing Street insisted Rishi Sunak was "fully committed" to bringing overall immigration levels down.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "There are some unprecedented and unique circumstances which are having a significant impact on these statistics.

"The Prime Minister has said he wants net migration to reduce, he has not put a specific time frame on that."

Net migration has risen to a record level
Net migration has risen to a record level. Picture: ONS

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "We have welcomed hundreds of thousands of people to Britain this year following the devastating war in Ukraine, the evacuation from Afghanistan and the despicable crack down on democratic rights in Hong Kong.

"Therefore, it is understandable that we have seen a record number of people coming to our country thanks to the generosity of the British people.

"But the public rightly expect us to control our borders and we remain committed to reducing migration over time in line with our manifesto commitment."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month

NHS set to descend into chaos as nurses announce two days of walkouts in December

Pc David Carrick now faces a total of 53 charges

Met Police officer faces further nine sex offence charges including six counts of rape

Fifa has confirmed that fans will be able to wear Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags

Fifa lifts ban on rainbow clothes and flags for future World Cup games in major u-turn

Jeremy Clarkson spoke to the News Agents

People don't pay enough for food, Jeremy Clarkson says, amid cost of living crisis

Fatoumatta Hydara and her two children

Man charged with triple murder after 'beautiful' mum and two kids killed in fire

Bishop Wiseman speaks to his supporters outside Inner London Crown Court on Monday September 13, 2021

Bishop told flock they’d ‘drop dead’ from Covid if they didn’t purchase his bogus £91 protection kits

Michael Gove said serious questions need to be asked

Awaab Ishak mould death: Michael Gove says 'searching questions' need to be asked during Rochdale visit

ADDITION Pakistan Army Chief

Pakistan appoints ex-spy master General Munir as new army chief

Malcolm Waite crashed into Fenella Hawes

Moment police arrest 'drunkest driver' ever seen, who ran over and killed student, 20 in horror crash

Tehran, Iran. 06th Nov, 2020. Voria Ghafouri during the 2020/21 Persian Gulf Pro League between Esteghlal and Mes Rafsanjan at Azadi Stadium. Alireza Zeinali/SPP Credit: SPP Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Iran arrests football player over government criticism

Jacob Rees-Mogg has hit out at the claims

Jacob Rees-Mogg slams 'woke plan' for gender neutral toilet quotas in £13 billion Houses of Parliament revamp

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

In Pictures: Colourful characters fly high over Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

Logan Mwangi’s mother, stepfather and stepbrother were all given life sentences at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this year

Officials missed multiple chances to save Logan Mwangi, 5, a year before his murder by evil mum, stepdad and stepbrother

Is this proof that the Loch Ness monster exists

Is this proof Loch Ness Monster exists? Nessie hunter claims new vid shows mythical creature is real

Mick Lynch has refused to cancel rail strikes

Misery for millions as Mick Lynch rules out cancelling pre-Christmas railway strikes after crucial talks with train bosses
Kane is expected to start against USA tomorrow after an injury scare put his inclusion in doubt.

Harry Kane set to start for England in USA World Cup clash after injury scare against Iran

Latest News

See more Latest News

Philippines South China Sea

Philippines seeks explanation over South China Sea incident

A man carries his daughter

Indonesian rescuers focus on landslide site as quake toll rises

Aaron Brink said he was relieved his child was not gay

Porn star, meth addict dad of alleged LGBT club killer is 'relieved' that son is not gay and says that 'violence works'
Government unveil public information campaign

Showers instead of baths and don't leave devices on standby: Government to roll out £25m cost of living campaign
Dean Dunham argues that Scotland Yard has handed fraudsters a golden opportunity

Met Police hand fraudsters a golden opportunity to scam victims

Northampton Magistrates Court

Man on mobility scooter escapes jail despite hurling condoms filled with bodily fluids at schoolgirls
The attacker left the first paramedic with a cut hand, and the second had a lump on her head

Ambulance patient, 59, ‘tried to hack off paramedic’s ear with meat cleaver’

The Duma

Russian Duma gives LGBTQ ‘propaganda’ bill final approval

Football fans have had to queue for shoddy accommodation at the World Cup

Qatar-strophic: Fans to get full refund for terrible run-down World Cup huts which cost them hundreds of pounds
1

Headteacher banned after series of inappropriate remarks towards female staff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/11- Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Putin may 'sit winter out' to fracture Ukraine's willpower and Western support
China-controlled CCTV in UK

China-controlled CCTV is 'concerning', says Professor Fraser Sampson

Caller opens up about damp and mould in house

'It's breaking my marriage': Caller opens up about heartbreaking impacts of damp and mould in home
James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

James O’Brien caller feels ‘stupid’ for falling victim to right-wing rhetoric on migration

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Shelagh Fogarty: It's clear there is a problem with the state of much of our housing

Suella Braverman fails to answer how refugees can get to the UK legally

James O'Brien takes aim at Suella Braverman: Does she 'relish' a lack of legal migration routes?
Nick Ferrari 24/11/22

'I would have them down for manslaughter!': Caller slams govt 'non action' on climate crisis
Tom Swarbrick and biotech CEO on addiction

'Psychedelic drugs to be used to treat behavioural addictions,' says biotech CEO in research breakthrough
Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11/2022 - Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/11- Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit