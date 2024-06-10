Carry on campaigning: Rishi Sunak vows to 'fight on' and says he won't quit despite polling - and D-Day fiasco

10 June 2024, 11:28

Rishi Sunak has said he won't quit and the election is not a foregone conclusion
Rishi Sunak has said he won't quit and the election is not a foregone conclusion. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak has defiantly said he will carry on 'fighting' to win the election as he insisted the result is not a foregone conclusion.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the campaign trail today, Mr Sunak said he was still fighting - despite polls consistently showing he is 20 points behind.

He said: “People are gonna say what they’re gonna say; what I’m doing is fighting very hard for every vote. I will keep doing that until the last day of this campaign.

"And I am very confident in the actions that we’re putting forward for the British people,” he said.

“There’s lots of people who want to write me off, write this off, say this campaign or the election is a foregone conclusion. They’ve been saying that, by the way, since I’ve gotten this job. But the reality is, I’m not going to stop going. I’m not going to stop fighting for the future of our country. I believe in what we are doing.”

General Election LIVE: Lib Dems to pledge £9bn for NHS and social care in manifesto

Read more: Tory candidate’s new ‘constituency home’ turns out to be AirBnB listing

The PM vowed to fight on until the last day of the election campaign
The PM vowed to fight on until the last day of the election campaign. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak also said “of course not” when asked if he considered quitting ahead of the election amid the fallout of the D-Day fiasco - and insisted he is “energised” and finding “enormous amount of support” for the policies he has put forward.

He also re-iterated an apology for leaving D-Day anniversary events early.

He said: “I just hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”

“I apologise unreservedly for the mistake that I made and I just hope people can find it in their hearts to forgive me and look at my actions that I've taken as Prime Minister both to support our armed forces and increase in defence spending but also have a minister focused on veterans' affairs around the Cabinet table making sure this is the best country in the world to be a veteran," Mr Sunak said.

On rumours he might quit, Mr Sunak said: "People are gonna say what they're gonna say"
On rumours he might quit, Mr Sunak said: "People are gonna say what they're gonna say". Picture: Alamy

He was criticised for skipping part of the D-Day anniversary ceremony to go back to the UK for an interview.

He left to give a television interview to defend comments he'd made about Labour's tax plans, which have been criticised by a watchdog.

To give the interview he had to leave commemoration events in Normandy before world leaders gathered on Omaha Beach.

Mr Sunak had spoken earlier in the D-Day programme to pay tribute to veterans. His rival for Downing Street, Keir Starmer, stayed behind at the event.

Lewis Goodall clashes with Mel Stride over Sunak's conduct at D-Day ceremony

Mr Sunak's absence for part of the ceremony sparked disbelief from onlookers in the armed forces.

Colonel Richard Kemp told the Mirror: "I know there is a General Election campaign to fight but this is a very significant anniversary of a major military achievement which led to freedom in Europe.

"It’s being attended by some of the veterans who may never attend another due to their age. I think it was very important that he showed his commitment to it.

"He should have stayed. As the PM of our country he should have been there to represent the country and to show our gratitude to those who fell."

Colonel Hamish de Bretton Gordon, a retired army officer, said: "It's a great disappointment. What could be more important than respecting the people who gave their lives for this country?"

Mr Sunak also faced questions about rumours he might quit as Prime Minister before polling day.

James O'Brien: 'The idea that all politicians are the same opens the door to those who are not proper politicians'

"People are gonna say what they're gonna say," he told reporters on the campaign trail in West Sussex.

"I am very confident in the actions that we're putting forward for the British people.

"I'm confident they will deliver a more secure future for people. There are lots of people who want to write me off, write this off, say this campaign or the election is a foregone conclusion.

"They've been saying that, by the way, ever since I've got this job, right? Not since this election campaign."

Mr Sunak added: "The reality is I'm not going to stop going, I'm not going to stop fighting for people's votes, I'm not going to stop fighting for the future of our country.

"I believe in what we are doing deeply. I think our country is at an important moment, we're at a crossroads, and that's why I called this election because, having restored economic stability, this is the moment to really think about how we can deliver a more secure future for everyone."

He also said he’s not really ‘interested in Reform,’ after Nigel Farage took over the party’s leadership and announced he would stand as an MP in Clacton.

“I’m not really interested in Reform, quite frankly, I'm interested in delivering for the British people with the agenda that I'm setting out,” Mr Sunak said.

“People who are thinking of voting for Reform, the questions they should ask themselves is, if you care about tackling migration and bringing it down, if you want a more proportionate approach to net zero, if you want your taxes cut, if you want your pension protected, those are all things that I'm going to offer and the Conservatives will do.

“Keir Starmer doesn't believe in any of those things. And ultimately, I don't think people are thinking about voting Reform want to see Keir Starmer in power."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The incident took place in a quiet street in West Yorkshire

Man 'armed with handgun' dies after ten-hour police siege in quiet residential street in Leeds

A dragon boat is paddled

Dragon boat racing puts modern twist on an ancient tradition

Pipes (left) and Elbie

Millions of cat owners face £500 fine from today if animal is not microchipped - with 2.2 million still unchipped

Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit

Sudanese paramilitary group looted Darfur hospital, aid group says

Emmanuel Macron appears on French TV

Macron calls snap election after far right gains rattle EU’s traditional powers

A balloon on a field

South Korea says North installing loudspeakers along border

Harry Dunn family's family are 'shocked and upset' that their families US killer will not attend his inquest

Harry Dunn's family 'shocked and upset' after learning their son's US diplomat killer will not attend his inquest

Dr Michael Mosley died on the island of Symi

Inside the search for Dr Michael Mosley on Greek island, as key questions about his death remain unexplained

Donald Trump points at a crowd

Trump complains about teleprompters at scorching Las Vegas rally

Bayo Alaba, the Labour parliamentary candidate for Southend East and Rochford

Tories accused of 'smearing' Labour candidate and veteran who parachute jumped in D-Day anniversary fundraiser

Geri said “C’est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell” in the clip for Dior

Geri Halliwell reverts to her maiden name in Dior video amid Christian Horner scandal

Police Minister says there are record numbers of police officers.

Eight thousand new neighbourhood police will be ‘dedicated’ to their local areas, says policing minister Chris Philp

Boarded up window outside the consulate

Australian PM urges activists to ‘turn heat down’ after US consulate vandalised

Major hospitals in London were hit by a cyber attack earlier this week on pathology partner Synnovis

NHS launches urgent appeal for O blood-type donors after cyber attack on London hospitals

Ed McGuinness; new ‘constituency home’ turns out to be AirBnB listing

Tory candidate’s new ‘constituency home’ turns out to be AirBnB listing

Exclusive
Labour Shadow Schools Minister Catherine McKinnell

Labour plan to give all primary school children free breakfasts - but shadow schools minister doesn't know how many

Latest News

See more Latest News

The wreckage of a bus at the bottom of a gorge

At least nine dead after suspected militants fire at Hindu pilgrims in Kashmir

LBC's Live Election Coverage

General Election LIVE: Lib Dems to pledge £9bn for NHS and social care in manifesto

French President Emmanuel Macron has dissolved the National Assembly and called new parliamentary elections after a defeat in a European vote.

Macron calls snap French election and Belgian PM to quit after right-wing gains across Europe in EU vote
European Election Italy

Italy’s prime minister gets domestic and European boost from EU election win

Mideast US Blinken

Antony Blinken returns to Middle East as Israel-Hamas ceasefire hangs in balance

Suella Braverman says the Conservatives should welcome Nigel Farage

Suella Braverman says Conservatives should 'welcome' Nigel Farage to 'unite the right'

Dr Michael Mosley's body has been found

Dr Michael Mosley's body 'found 100m from safety', as last hike revealed, with wife Clare saying 'he nearly made it'
The birth mother who abused brave Tony Hudgell and left him a double amputee is back in prison after "having a relationship with a sex offender".

Cruel birth mother who left Tony Hudgell needing double amputation back in prison over relationship with sex offender
European Election France

Macron dissolves French parliament and calls snap election after EU vote defeat

Supporters of French far-right National Rally react at the party election night headquarters in Paris

Far-right gains in EU elections deal stunning defeats to Macron and Scholz

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

The King wanted to 'lead from the front'.

Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit