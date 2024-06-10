Live

General Election LIVE: Lib Dems to pledge £9bn for NHS and social care in manifesto

10 June 2024, 07:23 | Updated: 10 June 2024, 07:25

Sir Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats are the first party to release their manifesto.
Sir Ed Davey's Liberal Democrats are the first party to release their manifesto.

By LBC

The Liberal Democrats say they will fund their plan by raising an extra £5 billion by tightening capital gains tax rules for the wealthiest 0.1% and imposing a £4 billion tax bill on the banks.

Mel Stride spoke to LBC's Lewis Goodall this morning about Tory plans to cut welfare spending.

Emily Thornberry refused to rule out spending cuts as a result of the triple lock pledge.

Carla Denyer has compared the argument for nuclear deterrence to that of those who carry knives.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Rishi Sunak has pledged a return to 'bobbies on the beat'

He promises to recruit 8,000 more neighbourhood police officers if the Tories win the general election.

Watch Minister for Crime and Policing Chris Philps lay out the policy here:

Sunak pledges 8,000 new neighbourhood police officers as party aims to bring back 'bobbies on beat'

Katy Ronkin

Catherine Mckinnell: it's a 'myth' that class sizes will increase if VAT imposed on private schools

She said evidence shows that fees have increased year on year faster than inflation with no effect on the number of students.

She also said private schools will need to "cut their cloth" accordingly to figure out how to absorb these added costs.

Katy Ronkin

Shadow minister for schools doesn't know how many children will get free school meals with new childcare plan

On LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Catherine McKinnell was asked how many breakfasts would need to be made under the new plan.

She said, "I don't have that figure to hand for the number of breakfasts it would provide."

Nick pushed the minister for schools, asking how the Labour Party could price the policy if they don't know how many meals they will need to order.

Katy Ronkin

What to expect today

– The manifesto show

The Liberal Democrats are first out of the traps, with the Tories, Labour and Greens all expected to produce their policy promises this week.

Sir Ed Davey’s party will put a £9 billion-a-year pledge to transform England’s health and care system at the heart of its pitch to voters.

The Lib Dems have focused their campaigning efforts in the so-called blue wall of Tory-held seats and the policy document is aimed at reassuring them that income tax, national insurance and VAT will not rise.

But the health plan will involve raking in an extra £5 billion by tightening capital gains tax rules for the wealthiest 0.1% and hitting the banks with a £4 billion tax bill.

Sir Ed said the Tory handling of the NHS had been a “national scandal”.

– Back in the spotlight

Rishi Sunak largely avoided the media over the weekend as he licked his wounds following the mauling he received for leaving the D-Day 80th anniversary events in Normandy before the main international ceremony.

But the Prime Minister will return to the General Election fray on Monday with a visit in south-east England and a high-profile BBC interview with Nick Robinson at 8pm.

As well as further questions about D-Day he may also be asked about party chairman Richard Holden’s extraordinary interview on Sunday which was cut short when Sky journalist Jon Craig hit out as his “ridiculous” refusal to answer questions about how he landed the position as candidate in the relatively safe Basildon and Billericay seat.

But Mr Sunak will be hoping to talk instead about Tory plans to recruit an extra 8,000 neighbourhood police officers.

– Won’t somebody think of the children?

Labour has set out plans to convert unused primary school classrooms into nurseries to create 100,000 extra childcare places in England.

Sir Keir Starmer said a shortage of provision had held children back and stifled parents’ ability to pursue careers.

But he is likely to face questions about whether spare capacity in state schools could end up being filled by pupils forced to leave private schools by Labour’s plan to extend VAT to the sector.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry suggested on Sunday “it would be fine if we have to, in the short term, have larger classes”.

– Reforming the economy

Nigel Farage will lead a Reform UK press conference setting out the party’s economic plans.

They have already set out an ambition to slash £91 billion off public spending by stopping the Bank of England paying interest on quantitative easing reserves and finding £50 billion of wasteful spending in Whitehall.

Katy Ronkin

AI candidate to run to stand in Brighton Pavilion

'AI Steve' is running as an independent for Brighton Pavilion, according to the Brighton and Hove Council website.

According to the candidate's website, Brighton locals will be able to create policies, while other people who live in the area and commuters from Brighton Station will score them. 

Any policy with 50% approval would be adopted, and project participants would control all parliamentary votes.

The candidate is the virtual version of Essex entrepreneur Steve Endacott. If AI Steve won a seat in Westminster, Mr Endacott would physically attend parliament.

Katy Ronkin

Workers ‘desperate’ for change, says GMB union leader

Gary Smith, general secretary of the GMB, told the union’s annual conference in Bournemouth that the building blocks of decency at work had been “hacked away” by the Tories.

Katy Ronkin

Thornberry: VAT on private schools may lead to 'larger classes' in state sector

Class sizes in state schools may increase as a result of Labour adding VAT to private school fees, shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said the policy will generate roughly £1.5bn a year, which Labour plans to invest in state education, including in recruiting more teachers.

Labour’s Ms Thornberry was asked about the potentially thousands of students who are expected to leave private schools because of the 20% rise in prices as a result of the introduction of VAT.

She said: “Certainly, some schools that have vacancies – my primary schools and my secondary schools have space and they’re very welcome.

“They are good schools and people should send their children there. I mean, it’s fine, and if we have to, in the short term, have larger classes, we have larger classes.”

Katy Ronkin

Emily Thornberry calls Senedd vote a 'gimick'

Katy Ronkin

Emily Thornberry refused to rule out spending cuts as result of triple lock pledge

It comes as Labour is set to pledge no increase to income tax, national insurance or VAT for five years, if they win the General Election.

Asked if the move meant that Labour would need to make significant spending cuts in non-protected government departments, Ms Thornberry said: "No, I don't think so. The IFS has said that it's going to be hard and we accept that it's going to be hard.

"There are a whole range of things that we want to do and that we're not going to be able to do."

Labour's Shadow Attorney General Emily Thornberry refuses to rule out spending cuts over 'triple lock' pledge

Katy Ronkin

“Nobody wanted to vote” on the party’s General Election manifesto

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said “nobody wanted to vote” on the party’s General Election manifesto, which he described as “winning”.

He told reporters in Essex: “The manifesto’s a really good document and I’m looking forward to you seeing it. And it was signed off with acclaim at the end of the meeting.

“We didn’t have a vote on it because nobody wanted to vote, it was signed off with acclaim.

“And I said to that meeting, and I’ll say to you now, that the best manifestos we produced as a party were 1945, 1964 and 1997 because they told the story about the future of the country and they were winning manifestos from opposition into power.

“I want the 2024 manifesto to join that list, of not only telling a story about the country, but being a winning manifesto.

“So it was a very good-natured meeting, it was signed off with acclaim, and very soon you’ll be able to see what’s in that manifesto.”

Katy Ronkin

