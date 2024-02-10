Hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts, says Rishi Sunak as he vows to fight back against Tory rebels

10 February 2024, 09:58 | Updated: 10 February 2024, 10:16

Rishi Sunak has said hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts
Rishi Sunak has said hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hard work should be rewarded with tax cuts, Rishi Sunak has said as he vowed to fight back against Tory rebels.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Sunak renewed his promise to slash taxes in the upcoming Spring Budget in a bid to win over voters ahead of the next general election.

It came after the publication of his own tax summary, which showed his UK tax bill was more than £500,000 last year, as his total income rose to £2.2 million.

Critics pointed out that he paid the same effective tax rate - about 23% of his annual income - as a teacher, despite raking in millions more.

It is due to the fact most of his earnings were in the form of capital gains, which is taxed at a lower rate than income.

Read more: NHS ‘still dealing with the impact of Covid,’ Rishi Sunak says as junior doctors announce new five-day walkout

Read more: Brianna Ghey’s grieving mother breaks silence on Rishi Sunak’s PMQs trans jibe

Official figures next week may show the UK slipped into a technical recession at the end of last year, going against the PM's pledge to grow the economy.

But he has remained optimistic, suggesting the UK could once again outperform expectations.

Tax Justice's Robert Palmer on Rishi Sunak's taxes

"At the beginning of this year there is a sense that the country is pointing in the right direction," Mr Sunak told the Times.

"Because economic conditions have improved, because the plan is working, you are starting to see mortgage rates come down and we have been able to cut taxes.

"I do believe those pressures are starting to ease and that hopefully over the course of this year we can continue to make even more progress."

It comes after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced a cut in national insurance by two percentage points in November, from 12% to 10%.

But Mr Hunt last week sought to temper expectations about the size of tax reductions in his spring Budget, despite.

The PM was also cautious, saying: "None of us ever talk about this stuff before budgets.

"Other people are. I think they're over-interpreting. What the Chancellor and I have said is that of course our long-term plan is to cut people's taxes."

Nick Ferrari questions Laura Trott on Tories wanting to cut taxes

Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said: "Rishi Sunak's words will ring hollow to the millions of families across Britain who have been left worse off after 14 years of Conservative failure.

"There have been 25 Tory tax rises since the election and the average household is set to be £1,200 worse off under Rishi Sunak's tax plan.

"It's time for a change and a Labour government with a plan to invest in Britain's future."

As well as facing other parties, Mr Sunak has also come under increased scrutiny from Tory rebels in recent months, particularly over his Rwanda migrant bill.

A new faction - dubbed the PopCons in Westminster - was launched by former PM Liz Truss earlier in the week, with her hitting out at hit out at Mr Sunak's government for failing to take on "left-wing extremists".

When asked about Tory rebels potentially plotting to oust him, Mr Sunak laughed and said: "I'm totally up for the fight."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a woman in Chelmsford.

Man, 47, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 60s dies in Chelmsford

Lunar New Years Day Photo Gallery

In Pictures: Lunar New Year celebrations

Pakistan Elections

Pakistan hits back at election criticism and insists phone curbs were necessary

Russia Ukraine War

Deaths after Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city

Israel Palestinians

28 Palestinians killed in Rafah after Netanyahu says invasion ‘inevitable’

Police have said it is 'quite likely' suspect Ezedi has gone into the River Thames.

Specialist police unit begins search of River Thames in hunt for Clapham attack suspect Abdul Ezedi

Sadiq Khan has called on the government not to ‘wash its hands’ of issues around post-Brexit red tape

Sadiq Khan calls on ministers to prevent post-Brexit border checks set to cause Eurostar travel chaos

Koreas Tensions

UN experts investigate alleged North Korean cyberattacks valued in the billions

Plane Lands Florida Interstate

Two dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on Florida interstate

Vice President Kamala Harris has slammed the report by a Justice Department special counsel into Joe Biden's mishandling of classified documents that raised questions about the president's memory.

'It's politically motivated': Vice-President defends Joe Biden amid age concerns after report criticises his memory

King Charles and Sarah Ferguson have been trading heartfelt letters after their joint cancer diagnoses - as the monarch and his brother's ex-wife bond over their fight with the illness.

King and Fergie 'bond over battles with cancer' as Charles and Andrew's ex both fight the disease

California Earthquake

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

Christian Horner's future is still unresolved after he faced a grilling at a secret location on Friday.

No resolution on Christian Horner's Red Bull future after Geri Halliwell's husband faced grilling days before F1 launch

Ant McPartlin has revealed he is to become a father for the first time aged 48 with his second wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

Baby joy for Ant McPartlin, 48, as his wife Anne-Marie is pregnant with couple's first child together

Farmers are using tractors to stage a slow protest in the Port of Dover about the use of cheap imported food in Britain.

Farmers blockade Dover as food import protests that have rocked EU come to Britain

Spain Europe Farmers

Farmers in Spain, Italy and Poland stage further protests over EU policies

Latest News

See more Latest News

CORRECTION Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s new army chief aiming to harness power of high-tech weapons

Election 2024 Trump’s Playbook Women

Harris slams ‘politically motivated’ report of Biden’s mishandling of documents

Pakistan Election Explainer

Pakistan’s former PM says he will seek coalition government after trailing rival

France Obit Badinter

Robert Badinter, who led France to end death penalty, dies aged 95

Treasure found in Spain contains 'alien material', scientists have said.

Ancient treasure found in Spain made from materials ‘beyond planet earth’ 3,000 years ago, scientists say
These publications come after a commitment he made during his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022.

Rishi Sunak earned £2.2m last year, according to tax records

At the end of June 2023, the bank had 414 branches.

Barclays announce another wave of closures affecting 22 locations - is your high street affected?
Fahnen, BASF, Carl-Bosch-StraBe, Ludwigshafen, Rheinland-Pfalz, Deutschland

BASF sells stakes in two China ventures after reports of human rights abuses

Social Media Children Nevada

Former TikTok executive sues company, alleging gender and age discrimination

No arrests have been made at this time.

Man, 33, dies following shooting in West Lancashire - as murder investigation launched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has made a surprise speech but did not mention King Charles

Prince Harry gives surprise speech at US NFL bash - but fails to mention King Charles after cancer diagnosis
Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince Harry is 'pretending nothing has happened' but 'attacks' on Prince William have 'cut deep'
Queen Camilla has given an update on her husband's cancer treatment

King Charles doing 'extremely well' as he undergoes cancer treatment, Queen Camilla says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit