Rishi Sunak earned £2.2m last year, according to tax records

These publications come after a commitment he made during his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The prime minister paid more than half a million pounds in tax last year after earning over £2 million, it has been revealed in his tax summary.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Sunak paid £508,308 of UK tax on earnings of just over £2.2 million in 2023.

The tax summary, published by Downing Street, showed Mr Sunak paid £163,364 in tax on a total income of £432,884.

Mr Sunak also paid £359,240 in tax on £1.8 million in capital gains from a UK-based investment fund.

The tax summary is the second time Mr Sunak has published details on his finances since becoming prime minister in October 2022.

The first publication from March 2023 looked over the three financial years before he entered No 10.

Read more: NHS ‘still dealing with the impact of Covid,’ Rishi Sunak says as junior doctors announce new five-day walkout

Read more: ‘I made mistakes but I apologised’: Gordon Brown wades into row over Sunak's trans jibe as PM refuses to say sorry

These publications come after a commitment he made during his Tory leadership campaign in the summer of 2022.

The first publication from March 2023 looked over the three financial years before he entered No 10. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak is thought to be one of the richest MPs in parliament and has been under fire by opponents for being "out of touch".

He is married to Akshata Murty, a business woman and the daughter of a billionaire co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys.

Together, the couple are estimated to have about £529 million, according to 2023's Sunday Times Rich List.

Ms Murty was under fire as it was revealed she had non-dom status, meaning she did not have to pay UK tax on her international income.

In response, she announced she would pay UK tax to stop it acting as a "distraction from her husband".