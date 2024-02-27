Rishi Sunak says he's 'living proof' the UK isn't racist after suspended Lee Anderson refuses to aplogise for Islamist claim

27 February 2024

"Any form of prejudice or racism" is unacceptable and does not show "who we are as a country", Mr Sunak said.
Jasmine Moody

The prime minister has declared that he is "living proof" the UK isn't racist, amid Lee Anderson's refusal to apologise for claiming that the London Mayor is 'controlled by Islamists'.

Rishi Sunak's claim that the UK isn't racist comes as Lee Anderson refuses to apologise for the comments he made towards Mayor Sadiq Khan, after having his whip removed.

Speaking to The Times to extinguish tensions, Mr Sunak emphasised that all politicians must not add to tensions after Mr Anderson was accused of pouring "petrol on the fire of this hatred" with his comments, by the London Mayor.

"Any form of prejudice or racism" is unacceptable and does not show "who we are as a country", Mr Sunak told Channel 5 News.

"We're a proud multi-ethnic democracy, one of the most successful anywhere in the world.

“I am standing here as living proof" that the UK is not racist, said Rishi Sunak.
"I am standing here as living proof of that and it’s important that we work hard to protect that because that’s one of the things that makes our country incredibly special," he said.

In response to the backlash, Mr Anderson claimed that his words were "clumsy" but that he would not apologise directly to the London Mayor "while I got a breath in my body.

"They keep bandying this word 'Islamophobia' about, nobody can explain what it really means," he claimed.

However, Mr Sunak refused to say whether his fellow Tory MP was guilty of Islamophobia, instead claiming: "In a situation like this it’s important that we maintain high standards and, unfortunately, the words that Lee chose weren’t acceptable," he told Channel Five news.

LBC's Nick Ferrari asked immigration minister Michael Tomlinson on multiple occasions this morning, who repeatedly refused to answer the presenter's question.

Asked six times by Nick why it was necessary to withdraw the whip, the illegal migration minister would only say: "It was wrong."

Nick asked three times why Mr Anderson's comments were wrong, and three times whether they were Islamophobic before stopping the interview, saying: "Michael Tomlinson is a minister of state for illegal migration, unable to answer a question."

The prime minister has also denied that his party have an issue with Islamophobia - even though two of the country's most senior politicians accused the prime minister of not taking the issue seriously.

Sadiq Kahn said that the prime minister’s refusal to describe Mr Anderson’s comments as racist was "a tacit endorsement of anti-Muslim hatred and can only lead to the conclusion that anti-Muslim bigotry and racism are not taken seriously."

"They keep bandying this word &squot;Islamophobia&squot; about, nobody can explain what it really means," Mr Anderson claimed.
Scotland's first minister has also waded into the controversy by accusing Rishi Sunak of prioritising tackling antisemitism over Islamophobia, accusing the party of being "riddled with Islamophobia"

Humza Yousaf said: "It certainly looks like" there is a difference in how the government is treating the two issues.

Sir Keir Starmer said that it was right that Ashfield MP Mr Anderson had been suspended for an "appalling racist and Islamophobic outburst", but called for Mr Sunak "to get a grip and take on the extremists in his party".

He added: "But what does it say about the prime minister's judgement that he made Lee Anderson deputy chairman of his party?"

The prime minister has also denied that his party have an issue with Islamophobia - even though two of the country's most senior politicians accused the prime minister of not taking the issue seriously..
Meanwhile, another Tory MP has been accused of Islamophobia after describing areas with large Muslim populations in Birmingham and London as "no-go" locations.

Paul Scully said: "The point I am trying to make is if you look at parts of Tower Hamlets, for example, where there are no-go areas, parts of Birmingham Sparkhill, where there are no-go areas, mainly because of doctrine, mainly because of people using, abusing in many ways, their religion to … because it is not the doctrine of Islam, to espouse what some of these people are saying.

"That, I think, is the concern that needs to be addressed", the MP for Sutton and Cheam in Surrey said.

The statement has been called "nonsense” by Andy Street, the Conservative West Midlands mayor on X, writing: "The idea that Birmingham has a 'no-go' zone is news to me, and I suspect the good people of Sparkhill … I for one am proud to lead the most diverse place in Britain."

Labour has also attacked Mr Scully, with Jess Philips calling the comments "utter drivel".

Mr Scully has since aplogised.

