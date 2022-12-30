Rishi Sunak warns UK's problems 'won't go away' in 2023 and admits last 12 months were 'tough' in New Year message

30 December 2022, 23:59

In his New Year message, Rishi Sunak warned the problems the UK is facing won&squot;t "go away" in 2023, and acknowledged the last 12 months have been "tough".
In his New Year message, Rishi Sunak warned the problems the UK is facing won't "go away" in 2023, and acknowledged the last 12 months have been "tough". Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak warned the UK's economic challenges won't "go away" in 2023 as he said the last 12 months have been "tough" in his first New Year message to the nation.

The Prime Minister said the "very best of Britain" would be showcased on the world stage in the months ahead as the UK continues to stand with Ukraine after Russia's 'barbaric and illegal' invasion of its neighbour.

Mr Sunak looked ahead to the coronation of King Charles III May 6, and said the nation will "come together with pride in everything that makes this country great".

The PM described the past year as "tough", and pointed to the international challenges the country has had to deal with.

He said: "Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine.

Read more: Lionesses roar again as England women's football stars dominate honours list

Read more: Passengers travelling from China to the UK will now require negative Covid tests

Food banks have reported inadequate donations over a cash-strapped Christmas period
Food banks have reported inadequate donations over a cash-strapped Christmas period. Picture: PA Images

"This has had a profound economic impact around the world, which the UK is not immune to.

"Now, I know many of you have felt that impact at home. That's why this government has taken difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control.

"And it's because of those decisions that we've been able to help the most vulnerable with the rising cost of energy bills."

Mr Sunak, who took over from Liz Truss after just six-weeks in the job, said: "Three months ago, I stood at the steps of Downing Street and promised I would work relentlessly on the things that matter most to you.

"Since then, this government has taken decisive action to back our NHS with record resources to tackle the backlogs - more funding, more doctors, and more nurses.

"We're also tackling illegal migration and stopping criminals from abusing our asylum system."

But Mr Sunak made clear that the country faces challenging times.

CBI Annual Conference Held In Birmingham
Keir Starmer looked back upon the Queen's death and the success of the Lionesses at the 2022 European Championships. Picture: Getty

He said: "I'm not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year.

"But 2023 will give us an opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, continuing to stand with our Ukrainian friends against Putin's brutality, and defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat."

He said while 2023 will have its challenges, "the Government I lead is putting your priorities first".

In his message to the country, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer warned in his New Year message that the country "needs to change", as he reflected upon a "very tough year".

Sir Keir, who whose party are still polling ahead of the Tories, looked back upon the Queen's death and the success of the Lionesses at the 2022 European Championships in his own New year message.

He said the UK needs to continue its support for Ukraine, calling next year "new chapter" ahead of King Charles' coronation.

Sir Keir said Labour will carry on making the case for a "new Britain" that sort out the nation's struggling public services and "grow the economy for everyone".

In his New Year message, Rishi Sunak warned the problems the UK is facing won&squot;t "go away" in 2023, and acknowledged the last 12 months have been "tough".
In his New Year message, Rishi Sunak warned the problems the UK is facing won't "go away" in 2023, and acknowledged the last 12 months have been "tough". Picture: Alamy

"For hope to flourish, Britain needs to change. The way working people are struggling this winter, the way our public services are on the brink, demands nothing less.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras promised to bring back people's faith in politics as "force for good", and called for "a completely new way of doing politics.

"After everything we've been through together, that's what Britain deserves."

Liberal Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also recognised the country had faced a difficult period, but said the new year was a chance "to turn the page and look ahead".

"Although things are tough for millions, I sense change is possible - so I look to the new year with hope and optimism," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flabbergasted shoppers have posted pictures on social media of supermarket shelves stocked with Easter eggs only days after Christmas.

Shoppers stunned as Easter eggs appear on supermarket shelves 100 days before Spring holiday

The Lionesses dominate the honours list

Lionesses roar again as England women's football stars dominate honours list

Steven Tyler-Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sex assault in 1970s

Brazil Bolsonaro Post Presidency

Officials say Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida

Tate will now be held for 30 days

Andrew Tate will be kept in prison another 30 days, Romanian police say

Biden

Biden pardons six convicted of murder, drug and alcohol crimes

The four girls were stabbed to death in their beds

Arrest made after four university students found murdered in their beds

University of Idaho-Students-Killed

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

Passengers will be required to test negative

Passengers travelling from China to the UK will now require negative Covid tests

Ronaldo poses with the club president

Cristiano Ronaldo signs for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on £175 million-a-year deal

Tributes have been paid to former Labour MP Alice Mahon who has died aged 85.

'Brilliant working-class campaigner': Tributes paid to former Labour MP Alice Mahon, dead at 85

Flu cases in hospital are seven times higher than last month, new figures show, as a nurses union chief warns the NHS is 'buckling' amid surging cases, bed shortages, and staff absences.

NHS England issue flu warning with cases seven times higher than last month

Trump Taxes Explainer

Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress

Vatican Benedict XVI

Former pope Benedict in stable condition, says Vatican

Exclusive
Photograph of travellers at the airport in China (left) with David Davis (right)

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis becomes latest Tory MP in favour of mandatory tests for UK arrivals from China

Cambodia Hotel Fire

More victims recovered from Cambodia hotel casino blaze

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea UFO Scare

South Korea’s unannounced rocket launch causes UFO scare

Bolivia Opposition Leader

Bolivia judge orders opposition head to be remanded in custody

Andrew Tate has broken his silence after being arrested.

Andrew Tate breaks silence after arrest in Romania and bizarre spat with Greta Thunberg

Russia China Putin

Putin and Xi hold talks as Russia fires another Ukraine barrage

Trump Taxes

Trump’s tax returns to be released on Friday after long fight

Spain China Virus Outbreak

Spain to require Covid-19 tests for passengers from China

The biggest stories of 2022

The biggest stories of 2022: Three PMs, two monarchs and a war that plunged the world into chaos
Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day

Police given more time to question men arrested on suspicion of murder after nightclub killing
Elle Edwards was killed in a Merseyside pub

'The most beautiful and bright star': Elle Edwards' family shares touching tribute as police urge people to come forward
Virus Outbreak Japan

Japan tests all China arrivals for Covid amid surging cases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

shelagh christmas

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty can't help but laugh at Met Police statement over No.10 parties
Caller praises Andrew Tate for 'empowering masculinity'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who says Andrew Tate has 'empowered masculinity’

Assisted dying campaigner says Parliament and religion are holding back its legalisation

Parliament and religion are holding back assisted dying legalisation, according to campaigner
Vivienne Westwood

'Vivienne Westwood was a walking piece of art', Andrew Castle tells Fashion Journalist Melanie Rickey
‘Just an amazing player’: Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

Harry Redknapp pays tribute to ‘main man’ Pelé

James O'Brien Christmas

Best of 2022: James O'Brien says that his 'job is harder than manual labour'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Covid UK China travel

'They've been on house arrest for 3 years': Caller demands compassion for travellers from China
UK should ‘return to free movement’ to help fill NHS vacancies says locum GP

UK should ‘return to free movement’ to help fill NHS vacancies says GP

Victim of fraud says there was no 'closure' from his experience

Fraud victim tells LBC he has had no 'closure' since the incident

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit