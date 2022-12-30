Rishi Sunak warns UK's problems 'won't go away' in 2023 and admits last 12 months were 'tough' in New Year message

In his New Year message, Rishi Sunak warned the problems the UK is facing won't "go away" in 2023, and acknowledged the last 12 months have been "tough". Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak warned the UK's economic challenges won't "go away" in 2023 as he said the last 12 months have been "tough" in his first New Year message to the nation.

The Prime Minister said the "very best of Britain" would be showcased on the world stage in the months ahead as the UK continues to stand with Ukraine after Russia's 'barbaric and illegal' invasion of its neighbour.

Mr Sunak looked ahead to the coronation of King Charles III May 6, and said the nation will "come together with pride in everything that makes this country great".

The PM described the past year as "tough", and pointed to the international challenges the country has had to deal with.

He said: "Just as we recovered from an unprecedented global pandemic, Russia launched a barbaric and illegal invasion across Ukraine.

Food banks have reported inadequate donations over a cash-strapped Christmas period. Picture: PA Images

"This has had a profound economic impact around the world, which the UK is not immune to.

"Now, I know many of you have felt that impact at home. That's why this government has taken difficult but fair decisions to get borrowing and debt under control.

"And it's because of those decisions that we've been able to help the most vulnerable with the rising cost of energy bills."

Mr Sunak, who took over from Liz Truss after just six-weeks in the job, said: "Three months ago, I stood at the steps of Downing Street and promised I would work relentlessly on the things that matter most to you.

"Since then, this government has taken decisive action to back our NHS with record resources to tackle the backlogs - more funding, more doctors, and more nurses.

"We're also tackling illegal migration and stopping criminals from abusing our asylum system."

But Mr Sunak made clear that the country faces challenging times.

Keir Starmer looked back upon the Queen's death and the success of the Lionesses at the 2022 European Championships. Picture: Getty

He said: "I'm not going to pretend that all our problems will go away in the new year.

"But 2023 will give us an opportunity to showcase the very best of Britain on the world stage, continuing to stand with our Ukrainian friends against Putin's brutality, and defending freedom and democracy wherever we find it under threat."

He said while 2023 will have its challenges, "the Government I lead is putting your priorities first".

In his message to the country, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer warned in his New Year message that the country "needs to change", as he reflected upon a "very tough year".

Sir Keir, who whose party are still polling ahead of the Tories, looked back upon the Queen's death and the success of the Lionesses at the 2022 European Championships in his own New year message.

He said the UK needs to continue its support for Ukraine, calling next year "new chapter" ahead of King Charles' coronation.

Sir Keir said Labour will carry on making the case for a "new Britain" that sort out the nation's struggling public services and "grow the economy for everyone".

"For hope to flourish, Britain needs to change. The way working people are struggling this winter, the way our public services are on the brink, demands nothing less.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras promised to bring back people's faith in politics as "force for good", and called for "a completely new way of doing politics.

"After everything we've been through together, that's what Britain deserves."

Liberal Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also recognised the country had faced a difficult period, but said the new year was a chance "to turn the page and look ahead".

"Although things are tough for millions, I sense change is possible - so I look to the new year with hope and optimism," he said.