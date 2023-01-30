Rishi Sunak's popularity slumps in new poll as Keir Starmer overtakes him as 'most capable PM'

30 January 2023, 14:37

Rishi Sunak is trailing Sir Keir Starmer in a new poll
Rishi Sunak is trailing Sir Keir Starmer in a new poll. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak's popularity has plummeted, according to a new poll that shows Sir Keir Starmer is now seen as the more capable leader of the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Some 32% of people in the UK believe Conservative Mr Sunak has the right qualities to be a good Prime Minister, down ten percentage points from November, according to a poll by Ipsos Mori.

Compounding the bad news for Mr Sunak, 43% of people disagree that he has what it takes to be a good leader, an increase of nine points.

It comes amid a wave of recent political issues that have buffeted Mr Sunak, who only became Prime Minister since October.

Most recently he has fired Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi after he breached the ministerial code over a tax issue, but was criticised for reappointing him in the first place.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak is also under pressure over a series of bullying claims against his deputy Dominic Raab, and has come under pressure amid a series of public sector strikes over pay disputes.

And he is now trailing Sir Keir as the most popular candidate to be Prime Minister. Some 39% of people see the Labour leader as the more effective PM according to the poll, which was commissioned by the Evening Standard.

Some 55% of people polled said they were dissatisfied with the Prime Minister, compared to 49% in December. Just 26% are satisfied, down from 28% in the previous poll.

For Sir Keir, 37% are satisfied and 40% are dissatisfied.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile 44% say they don't know what Sir Keir stands for, compared to 40% for Mr Sunak.

Labour remain well ahead in general, with 51% backing them at the next election. Some 26% will vote for the Conservatives, according to the pollsters.

Only 20% of people agree that the government is competent, with 62% disagreeing. Two thirds think it's time for a change of government at the next general election.

Some 40% of Tory voters think it's time for change, while 53% disagree.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos UK, said: “The public remain sceptical about how effectively the Government can deliver on their main concerns on public services, the economy and cost of living, and now the Prime Minister’s own ratings are also slipping.

Read more: Rishi Sunak says there is no 'magic wand' to solve NHS pay dispute

Read more: Sunak allies vow new 'zero-tolerance' toward errant ministers as friends of Zahawi bemoan 'no fair trial'

“Combined with much less apprehension about the prospect of a Labour government than in 2019, this is all helping to create a sense among Britons that it is time for a change.

“However, there are also areas for Labour to be wary of; Keir Starmer still has more to do to define what he stands for.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Firefighters have voted to go on strike

Firefighters vote for first strike in 20 years in dispute over pay

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 47 in Pakistan mosque

Ben Wallace has admitted the army has been 'hollowed out'

Government has 'hollowed out and underfunded' the British army, defence secretary Ben Wallace admits

Prince Andrew should try to overturn the settlement, a lawyer has said

Prince Andrew urged to challenge £10m settlement with sex crime accuser Virginia Giuffre by lawyer she also sued

Madagascar Floods

Flooding and landslides in Madagascar leave 30 dead

France Impressionist Masterpiece

Paris museum buys Impressionist masterpiece thanks to LVMH donation

A police officer has been charged with rape

Serving police officer charged with rape as well as six other sex crimes

Breaking
Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, after the fatal attack

Woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot named for the first time

Obit Annie Wersching

Star Trek and 24 actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

JD Sports has suffered a data breach

JD Sports cyber attack may have exposed bank details of ten million customers

Eva Green arriving in London's High Court today to give evidence over failed sci-fi movie

Bond girl Eva Green blames ‘Frenchness’ for ‘rude’ messages sent to bosses of doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears

The burglars in the home

Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs
Austrian police car, Vienna, Austria Polizei

Man found living in Austrian cellar ‘with six English children’ arrested

Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21

Police search for Londoner, 32, missing for over a week after disappearing 'on way to party'

Lent and Easter are Christian terms set to be cancelled by LSE in a bid to be more “international”.

Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology

Obit Barrett Strong

Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81

Latest News

See more Latest News

Egypt US Mideast

Blinken calls for restraint ahead of visit to Jerusalem and West Bank

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to a staff member during his tour of University Hospital of North Tees, as part of his visit to County Durham.

Rishi Sunak says there is no 'magic wand' to solve NHS pay dispute

Police said concerns were raised regarding a female using an e scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis. @GlosPolSpecOps

Police branded 'flipping daft' after seizing e-scooter from woman travelling at 3mph with toddler
Paul Burrell has revealed he is battling cancer

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, 64, breaks down in tears as he reveals cancer diagnosis
The theatre has announced an event that will only allow “Black-identifying audiences” to attend

Canadian theatre sparks row with performance for 'Black-identifying' audiences only

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is said to have been told the British Army's global position as a top-level fighting force has been downgraded by a senior US general.

British Army 'no longer' top-tier fighting force and 'unable to protect the UK and our allies' according to US general
Annie Wersching has died after a battle with cancer

Tributes paid after 24 and The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

New Zealand Weather

Auckland faces ‘dangerous’ amount of rain after four killed in floods

Nicola Bulley, 45, who is still missing

Woman, 45, who went missing while walking dog ‘was on work conference call when she disappeared’
The video sparked controversy on social media

Sam Smith's 'raunchy' new music video sparks debate over age restrictions following release

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit