Rishi Sunak to hold emergency news conference in Downing Street amid Tory turmoil over Rwanda flights

7 December 2023, 10:35 | Updated: 7 December 2023, 10:46

Sunak faces a revolt over his attempts to get flights to Rwanda off the ground
Sunak faces a revolt over his attempts to get flights to Rwanda off the ground. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak will defend his efforts to revive the government's Rwanda policy in a news conference this morning.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last night, immigration minister Robert Jenrick resigned - claiming the latest plans don't go far enough.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has also said the plans are doomed to fail, saying he government "can't keep failing the British people"

She said "the sorry truth" was that the government's new Rwanda Bill "won't work and will not stop the boats - it needed to "totally exclude international law", she said.

You can watch Rishi Sunak's emergency press conference in full on Global Player, the official LBC app

Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Wednesday evening, Laura Farris confirmed that Mr Jenrick had stepped down from his role following the emergency legislation announcement.

In a letter of resignation to Rishi Sunak, posted to Twitter, Robert Jenrick said the small boats crisis was doing "untold damage" to the country and the Government needed to place "national interests highly contested interpretations of international law".

The former minister said he felt compelled to resign - just hours after the emergency legislation was announced - because he has “such strong disagreements with the direction of the Government’s policy on immigration”.

Mr Sunak hit back at his former minister, accusing Mr Jenrick of "fundamentally misunderstanding" the new immigration law and said "if we oust the courts entirely we would collapse the entire scheme".

It signalled a huge blow to the prime minister, who is desperately trying to get asylum seeker flights to Rwanda, with Mr Jenrick acting as a long-time ally of Mr Suank prior to his resignation.

Laura Farris confirms Robert Jenrick has resigned

Tory MPs have bemoaned the "mess" their party has become, with some speculating there could even be another leadership contest on the cards.

Tory MP Dame Andrea Jenkyns argued Mr Jenrick's resignation 'may be the death knell' for Mr Sunak's time in Downing Street.

It came after the former Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned the Conservatives face "electoral oblivion in a matter of months" if they introduce emergency Rwanda legislation which is "destined to fail".

The former home secretary delivered the warning in a personal statement to the Commons focused on what she called "mass, uncontrolled, illegal immigration" involving thousands of "mostly young men, many with values and social mores at odds with our own".

Ms Braverman, who was sacked from her Cabinet job last month, questioned if the Government understands the "unsustainable pressure" placed on public finances and services, and the impact on community cohesion and national security.

Read More: Robert Jenrick quits as immigration minister over new Rwanda bill, Home Office minister tells LBC

Mr Jenrick's resignation letter, published on Wednesday evening, read: "It is with great sadness that I have written to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Minister for Immigration."

He said he has been “pushing for the strongest possible piece of emergency legislation to ensure that under the Rwanda policy we remove as many small boat arrivals as swiftly as possible”.

He continued: “Nevertheless, I am unable to take the currently proposed legislation through to the Commons as I do not believe it provides us with the best possible chance of success.

“The stakes for the country are too high for us not to pursue the stronger protections required to end the merry-go-round of legal challenges which risk paralysing the scheme and negating its intended deterrent”.

He added: "I refuse to be yet another politician who makes promises on immigration to the British public but does not keep them."

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirmed to MPs earlier on Wednesday evening that Mr Jenrick had quit.

Speculation over Mr Jenrick’s resignation started after he was absent from the frontbench as Mr Cleverly gave his statement on the new legislation.

It follows the Prime Minister’s decision not to opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights in order to push the Rwanda policy through.

Mr Jenrick has been open in the past about his preference for a hardline approach to the Rwanda policy after the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful last month.

The new bill will instead allow ministers to “disapply” parts of UK human rights law.

It comes after new emergency legislation on the Rwanda bill was announced on Wednesday evening.

Read more: James Cleverly says new Rwanda bill 'not compatible' with ECHR - as Sunak's emergency legislation published

Read more: Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims Tories face 'electoral oblivion' unless Rwanda flights go ahead

Robert Jenrick said he could not continue in his position given his 'disagreements' with the government over immigration policy.
Robert Jenrick said he could not continue in his position given his 'disagreements' with the government over immigration policy. Picture: Alamy

The Home Secretary visited Rwanda on Tuesday as part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mission to make the deal to send migrants to Rwanda legally watertight following the ruling.

Announcing the new legislation, Mr Cleverly said: “Given the Supreme Court’s judgement we cannot be confident that courts will respect the new treaty on its own.

“So today the government has published emergency legislation to make unambiguously clear that Rwanda is a safe country and to prevent the courts from second-guessing Parliament’s will.

“We will introduce legislation tomorrow... to give effect to the judgement of parliament that Rwanda is a safe country notwithstanding UK law or any interpretation of international law.”

Reacting to the news of Mr Jenrick’s resignation, the Home Secretary said: “I have from this despatch box and a number of other locations said how much I value the work of the immigration minister.

“He has done a huge amount of work on this... And I have said that in a number of areas which have driven down small boat arrivals by a third the work that he has done has been absolutely instrumental.”

“And I have said that in a number of areas which have driven down small boat arrivals by a third the work that he has done has been absolutely instrumental.”

“I have no doubt that the whole of Government will work to make sure this legislation achieves what I think we all should want to achieve, which is to break the business model of people smugglers.”

James Cleverly flew to Rwanda on Tuesday.
James Cleverly flew to Rwanda on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he was “sorry” over the news of Mr Jenrick’s resignation but that the bill is an “incredibly comprehensive set of proposals”.

He told Sky News: “I’m sorry Robert Jenrick has resigned, I think he was a good minister, but the background is we’ve just published an incredibly comprehensive set of proposals that are going to reduce the number of migration to the country.

“We’ve just managed to achieve, which many people thought we wouldn’t, a new treaty with Rwanda, agreed inside a very small number of weeks which many people thought would be impossible.

“We’re going to publish a bill which is going to put this policy beyond doubt.

“Nobody wants lots of people to be flown to Rwanda. As soon as that policy is in place I think the number of people coming across the Channel in boats will radically reduce and that’s the aim.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting in a classroom of a school in Bryansk, Russia

Russian schoolgirl shoots several classmates before killing herself

Breaking
Rishi Sunak said next week's vote on his Rwanda legislation would not be treated as a confidence matter.

Rwanda plan will succeed, Rishi Sunak insists at emergency press conference but denies new law is a vote of a confidence

Breaking
Benjamin Zephaniah has died.

Peaky Blinders star and poet Benjamin Zephaniah dies aged 65 eight weeks after brain tumour diagnosis

Breaking
Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to stay behind bars after Parole Board rules he cannot be freed

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel

Strikes on Gaza’s southern edge sow fear in one of last areas people can flee to

Illia Kyva

Ukrainian 'traitor' ex-MP assassinated in Russia after he called for Putin to use weapons of mass destruction

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian legislators set March date for presidential election

Joey Barton posted a series of misogynistic Tweets about female football commentators

Joey Barton fires off misogynistic tirade on Twitter claiming ‘women shouldn’t be talking about the men’s game’

Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre, stands for a group photograph with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Council president Charles Michel prior to their meeting

Divides on trade and Ukraine in focus as EU and China’s leaders meet in Beijing

APTOPIX Campus Shooting Las Vegas

Gunman dead after killing three in attack at Las Vegas university

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, third from left, speaks as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, left, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, right, watch during a Repub

Republican debate candidates asked about Trump but Haley faces most attacks

Parts of a Ulez camera exploded, causing damage on a Sidcup street

Ulez camera explodes 'like WW2 bomb' denting van and taking chunks out of brick wall 'after being cut down'

Maryam Moshiri made the gesture ahead of a news programme yesterday

'I wasn’t ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers': BBC presenter apologises after giving middle finger live on air in ‘private joke’
The minister was speaking to LBC's NIck Ferrari at Breakfast

'On Tuesday he loves the policy, 24 hours later he quits over it': Nick Ferrari grills minister over Jenrick's resignation
Christmas gifts could be delayed due to the Panama Canal experiencing the worst drought on record.

Christmas supplies in UK at risk as Panama Canal shipping route faces worst drought on record

A US military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, in 2018

US military grounds entire fleet of Osprey aircraft following deadly crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson giving evidence at the Covid inquiry

LIVE updates: 'People want to see everybody obeying the same rules,' Boris Johnson tells Covid Inquiry
More people are using cash in the cost of living crisis

Cash back! Shopping with cash rises for first time in 10 years

Anne Robinson has been secretly dating Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson secretly dating Camilla's ex Andrew Parker Bowles - and Queen 'knows about relationship'
Biden

US Senate blocks international aid to push for stronger domestic border policy

Harry and Meghan will not attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding

Harry and Meghan say they were invited to 'wedding of the year' and not snubbed as they 'refuse to go over awkwardness'
The licence fee is due to go up by more than £10

BBC TV licence fee 'to rise by more than £10' as Sunak warns it to 'be realistic' about charge in cost of living crisis
YE Top Photos Mideast 2023

UN chief uses rare power to warn of impending humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

APTOPIX Campus Shooting Las Vegas

Three people killed and gunman dead in university attack in Las Vegas

Sunak faces a revolt over his attempts to get flights to Rwanda off the ground

Tories in turmoil as Rishi faces Rwanda revolt after Robert Jenrick quits over 'doomed' bill
Mexico Bullfighting

Mexico’s Supreme Court lifts 2022 ban on bullfighting

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen were joined by William and Kate for the Diplomatic Reception.

Business as usual: Royal family puts on united front at diplomatic reception in first joint appearance amid race row
Everything the High Court has heard so far in Harry's legal fight against the Home Office.

Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit