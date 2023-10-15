Rishi Sunak to condemn Hamas to MPs as he doubles down on support for Israel and vows to protect British Jews

15 October 2023, 22:52

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak is set to condemn Hamas in Parliament on Monday as he reaffirms the UK's backing for Israel and pledges to protect British Jews.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Sunak's comments come as Israel readies itself for an invasion of Gaza, in a conflict that has already seen nearly 3,000 people die.

Mr Sunak will also set out the government's strategic approach to taking part in efforts to avoid the conflict escalating to the wider region. Israel has already exchanged fire with Lebanon and shelled an airport in Syria in recent days.

The Prime Minister will tell MPs about efforts to get British citizens caught up in the conflict either in Israel or Gaza back to the UK. The Gaza crossing to Egypt is set to open to foreign nationals early on Monday morning.

As well as his remarks to the Commons, the Prime Minister is set to "undertake a visit in the morning to demonstrate the government’s continued support for the Jewish community", a spokesperson said.

Read more: Hunt for Palestine supporters with 'pro-Hamas hang-glider signs', as Suella Braverman vows crackdown

Read more: Gaza's Rafah border with Egypt to open up for dual nationals and aid, as hundreds of thousands flee to southern city

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

It comes after Mr Sunak met the King of Jordan, who has gone on a European tour to "rally international support to stop the war on Gaza", his office said.

The monarch has already met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday, with stops also expected in Italy, Germany and France.

Number 10 said that the king and Mr Sunak discussed diplomatic efforts to prevent "further escalation in the wider Middle East".

"The leaders also agreed on the importance of taking measures to protect civilians in Gaza, including British and Jordanian citizens caught up in the violence, as well as ensuring humanitarian aid reaches those in need," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Israeli army soldiers are gathering
Israeli army soldiers are gathering. Picture: Getty

Israel has massed hundreds of thousands of ground troops near the border with Gaza, and has confirmed it is gearing up for an invasion.

Its government has told about a million people from the north of Gaza to move to the south to avoid the invading force, a move that has sparked outcry among many human rights groups.

Khan Younis, a city in southern Gaza that usually is home to around 400,000 people, has seen its population double in a few days.

The invasion is expected imminently, but it is unclear when exactly it will begin.

Israeli Prime Minister Mr Netanyahu convened the first meeting of his government's war Cabinet on Sunday afternoon.

Children crying because of Israeli raids on October 15, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza
Children crying because of Israeli raids on October 15, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Picture: Getty

He said that the Israel Defence Forces "are ready to act at any moment, to exterminate the bloody monsters that rose up against us."

"Hamas thought we would be demolished. It is we who will demolish Hamas," he added.

Meanwhile UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Israel to let aid come into Gaza.

"Gaza is running out of water, electricity and other essential supplies," he said in a statement. "The UN has stocks available of food, water, non-food items, medical supplies and fuel....These goods can be dispatched within hours.

Inside the evacuation of Gaza, Matt Frei reports from Jerusalem

"To ensure delivery, our selfless staff on the ground, along with NGO partners, need to be able to bring these supplies into and throughout Gaza safely, and without impediment to deliver to those in need."

He also called for Hamas to release its Israeli hostages.

"Each one of these two objectives are valid in themselves, Mr Guterres said. "They should not become bargaining chips."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been separated for seven years

'Will's getting old and needs someone to look after him': Jada Pinkett Smith says she will live with Will Smith again

Rafah is opening up to foreign nationals

Gaza's Rafah border with Egypt to open up for dual nationals and aid, as hundreds of thousands flee to southern city

Police are searching for the women wearing hang-glider stickers, as Suella Braverman vows a crackdown

Hunt for Palestine supporters with 'pro-Hamas hang-glider signs', as Suella Braverman vows crackdown

Poland Election

Polish opposition parties could take power after knife-edge election

Humza Yousaf applauds as the SNP debates independence strategy at its conference.

SNP votes to demand independence if it wins majority of MPs at next general election

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip

Packed Gaza hospitals warn thousands could die as supplies run low

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the media before leaving Cairo

Egypt’s leader criticises Israel’s Gaza operation as Blinken extends travels

Arturas Rudys died while playing rugby

Rugby player, 27, dies after suffering cardiac arrest in match, as partner pleads for help to raise their 2-year-old son

Crowds of protesters during the pro-Palestine march on Saturday

Pensioner carrying British flag charged with racially abusing protesters on London pro-Palestine march

Palestinians search for survivors following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza

Water runs out at UN shelters across Gaza

Hundreds of people gathered in Parliament Square on Sunday

Hundreds gather outside Parliament at vigil for Israeli victims of Hamas attacks

Voter casts ballot

Poles vote in election as right-wing party seeks third term

People watch a rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse along the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday

In Pictures: Rare ‘ring of fire’ eclipse glimpsed in Americas

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev kisses a Azerbaijani national flag in the city of Aghdara

Azerbaijan’s president raises nation’s flag in former breakaway region’s capital

Quake victim rescued

Afghanistan province struck with another major earthquake

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nine-month-old Kfir and four-year-old Ariel

'Don't take my sunshine away': Heartbroken family share video of two baby brothers abducted by Hamas
Parts of the building collapsed from the fire.

'Unlikely any vehicles will be salvageable', says Luton Airport after huge blaze caused terminal car park to collapse
People were trapped for around an hour

Fury as Euston signal failure blocks all lines and passengers are left trapped in carriages
Police at the scene of a bus accident in Mestre, near Venice, earlier this month

Venice mayor orders halt to buses run by firm after second crash

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby 'formed inseparable bond with two killers in prison as they sunbathed and enjoyed karaoke together'
The UK is trying to prevent the conflict turning into a wider Arab-Israeli war, said James Cleverly

Hamas wants a 'wider Arab-Israeli war', warns Foreign Secretary as UK makes 'every effort' to protect Britons
Air strike damage

Gaza’s desperate civilians brace for looming invasion by Israeli forces

Soldiers guard voting papers

Ecuadorians elect new president amid uptick in violence

Woman votes

Australia seeks new ways to boost Indigenous living standards after vote loss

Israel is aiming to 'demolish Gaza'

Israel will 'demolish bloody monsters' of Hamas with Gaza invasion, Netanyahu says, as army prepares offensive

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit