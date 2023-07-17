University is 'great but not the only way to succeed', PM tells LBC as he outlines crackdown on ‘Mickey Mouse’ degrees

17 July 2023, 13:02

Rishi Sunak explained the plans on a visit to a school in London today
Rishi Sunak explained the plans on a visit to a school in London today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A university education is "not the only way to succeed in life," Rishi Sunak has said as he detailed plans to clamp down on 'low quality' degrees in an exclusive interview with LBC.

Speaking to Shelagh Fogarty, The Prime Minister explained his plans to restrict the number of students allowed to go on so-called Mickey Mouse degrees.

Mr Sunak said: "My ambition is that we have a country where no matter what your background…. you can fulfil all you dreams and aspirations.

Listen to the full interview on Global Player

"University is not the best option for everybody. At the moment we’ve got a situation where there are low value degrees that aren’t delivering for people.

"They leave young people in a job they could have got otherwise and they leave them financially worse off.

Read more: 'Young people are being sold a false dream': PM vows to crack down on so-called rip-off 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Read more: A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax

The PM said university is not the only way to succeed in life
The PM said university is not the only way to succeed in life. Picture: Alamy

"We shouldn’t let young people down by sending them on a garden path that doesn’t deliver. We’re going to clamp down on those degrees," he added.

Mr Sunak said he wants to make sure there are lots of “high quality options that are not university," highlighting apprenticeships as the ‘obvious example.’ “We are doing tons more,” he added.

“University is great but that’s not the only way you can succeed in life.”

The PM did not single out any specific degree courses that are on the ‘Mickey Mouse’ list - saying there will be an independent process that looks at course outcomes.

The PM met students during a visit to Mulberry School for Girls in east London
The PM met students during a visit to Mulberry School for Girls in east London. Picture: Alamy

It will examine completion rates, what kind of jobs students go on to - and what they earn in order to identify courses which are less cost effective.

He also said he wants to make sure there’s a “range of good options” no matter where in the country people live.

Under the proposals ,the number of students who can be accepted on to "poor quality" university degrees in England will be capped.

Critics argue the plans are a rehash of previous policy announcements and will make it harder for young people to pursue their aspirations.

Mr Sunak said the key message of the policy is: "You don't have to go to university to succeed in life."

The announcement by Mr Sunak and Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is part of the Government's response to the Augar review, established by Theresa May in 2017.

Among the report's recommendations, which also included cutting tuition fees and increasing funding for further education, was an aim to reduce the number of "low value" courses leaving students with poor job prospects.

Under the plans, ministers will ask England's universities regulator to limit the number of students universities can recruit on to courses seen to fail to deliver good outcomes for graduates.

Asked if the Office for Students will be ordered to do so, Mr Sunak said: "No, the regulator is independent and rightly so.

"What the regulator will do is look at a range of different outcomes for courses. So, what kind of jobs are students going on to, do they complete the course, how much do they earn in later life?

"On the basis of all of that, they'll be able to figure out, 'Well, hang on, that course actually isn't delivering value for money. It's letting people down and we should not put students on it because we're letting them down'.

"With that information, students can make more informed choices and, at the same time, we're making it easier for them to find things like apprenticeships."

The measures will also see the maximum fee that can be charged for classroom-based foundation year courses reduced to £5,760 - down from £9,250.

The Government said classroom-based foundation year courses - an additional year of study designed to help prepare students for degrees with specific entry requirements, such as medicine - are being encouraged in subjects where it is unnecessary.

Education minister Robert Halfon said it is "absolutely not the case" that the policy is an attack on arts and humanities courses.

But, when repeatedly pressed, he refused to name any degrees that could be subject to recruitment limits.

When it was put to him that the policy is "woolly", the senior Tory told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "It's a very substantive policy because it focuses on... it could be any course.

"It focuses on individual courses that have poor employment outcomes; that is not woolly at all.

"It could be any particular course and what we're doing is making sure that students who leave university have good jobs, good skills at the end."

Ms Keegan said: "These new measures will crack down on higher education providers that continue to offer poor quality courses and send a clear signal that we will not allow students to be sold a false promise."

Philip Augar, chairman of the independent review of post-18 education and funding, said: "This is another strong signal for universities to control such recruitment as is not in students' best interests and I hope the sector responds constructively."

Opposition MPs said the measures are a "cap on aspiration" which will restrict choice for young people.

Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: "This is simply an attack on the aspirations of young people and their families by a Government that wants to reinforce the class ceiling, not smash it.

"The Conservatives' appalling record on apprenticeships means it can't be trusted to deliver the overhaul that our young people need, and (the) new role for the Office for Students will be to put up fresh barriers to opportunity in areas with fewer graduate jobs."

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrats' education spokeswoman, said: "Rishi Sunak is so out of ideas that he's dug up a new version of a policy the Conservatives have announced and then unannounced twice over.

"Universities don't want this. It's a cap on aspiration, making it harder for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to go on to further study."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Egypt Building Collapse

Several killed after apartment building collapses in Cairo

Up to 200 Just Stop Oil protesters took to the streets - sparking the anger of London commuters

Met arrest 20 eco-protesters after Just Stop Oil carry out plot to 'paralyse' London with biggest ever slow-march

The Colosseum

Warnings as heatwave bakes southern Europe

A wave in Hong Kong

Schools and stock market closed as Typhoon Talim sweeps south of Hong Kong

Stockton Rush wanted cast members from the Titanic film on the doomed sub

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush wanted to hire the cast of the Titanic movie to accompany his billionaire guests

Death Valley

Brutal heatwave sizzles Death Valley as global temperatures approach new highs

Indian finance minister

G20 finance chiefs to address climate change and rising debt

Breaking
Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have been called as witnesses for Kevin Spacey's defence

Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish take the stand in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial

It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals

A combine harvester

Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security

Putin has scrapped the grain deal

Russia scraps vital deal allowing Ukraine to export grain after Crimean bridge attack

Damaged bridge

Traffic on key bridge from Crimea to Russia halted after attack kills two

Five people died in a catastrophic implosion while on OceanGate's Titan sub

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush's 'risky' cost-cutting design may have caused Titan sub to 'implode like a soda can'

55 whales died after becoming stranded on the beach in Scotland

More than 50 whales die in 'Britain's worst mass stranding' after running aground on Scottish beach

Rabbits eating food

Rabbit invasion catches Florida suburb on the hop

Detectives want to trace a woman (L) after Ms Zanna (R) died when she was hit by a pedestrian

Pensioner, 83, dies after colliding with pedestrian as police search for female witness seen on CCTV

Latest News

See more Latest News

A critical report into the government's new hospitals pledge has been released

'Shocking and damning': Government on track to miss 2030 target to build 40 'new' hospitals
Unsettled conditions will continue until mid-August, the Met Office says

Another month of rain: New Met Office forecast dampens hope of better weather in August - while Europe bakes in 45C
Two people died in the attack on the bridge - they have been named as a mother and father from the Belgorod region

Russian mother and father killed in 'drone attack' on bridge linking Crimean peninsula to Russia
Helicopters tackle a fire on a bridge

Deaths, explosions reported as key bridge from Crimea to mainland Russia closed

Commuters in Beijing

Chinese post-Covid economic recovery slower than expected

Shaddock survived for months before his rescue

Australian castaway survives eating raw fish and drinking rainwater for months until rescue alongside pet dog
The Met is set to pay out £2m to Daniel Morgan's family

Daniel Morgan's family to receive £2m over Met's murder probe failings in one of British policing's biggest ever payouts
South Korea Weather

South Korea’s death toll from destructive rainstorm and floods grows to 40

Ronan Keating has been devastated by his brother's death

'Absolutely devastated' Ronan Keating 'drops everything' to return to Ireland and support family after brother's death
Gillian Keegan has announced plans to clamp down on bogus 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

'Young people are being sold a false dream': PM vows to crack down on so-called rip-off 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final
George’s dad, uncle, granddad, great-grandmother and great-grandfather all served

Prince George 'won't have to serve in military' in break with centuries of Royal tradition

The King is reportedly 'miffed' at the decision

Prince William 'to charge King Charles to stay at Welsh cottage he bought - and must move all belongings'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit