Rishi Sunak warns deal between Britain and the EU "by no means done"

18 February 2023, 16:25 | Updated: 18 February 2023, 16:36

Rishi Sunak has warned that a deal between Britain and the EU on the Nothern Ireland protocol is "by no means done", but said there is "an understanding on what needs to be done".
Rishi Sunak has warned that a deal between Britain and the EU on the Nothern Ireland protocol is "by no means done", but said there is "an understanding on what needs to be done". Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak has warned that a deal between Britain and the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol is "by no means done", but said there is "an understanding on what needs to be done".

Speaking during a Q&A session after his speech at the Munich Security Conference, the PM said Britain wanted to have a positive relationship with the European Union.

But despite hinting at some progress, he stressed that there were "real issues that need resolving".

"The way that the protocol has been implemented, it's causing very real challenges for families, for people, for businesses on the ground," he said.

"We're engaging in those conversations with the European Union all the time and we have been for a while, but what I'd say is there is still work to do.

Read more: Clubs hold minute's silence for Premier League star Christian Atsu, who died in Turkey earthquake, as tributes come in

Read more: 'Nicola Bulley could have gone off grid': missing persons expert claims there is 'no indication' vanished mother is in river

"There are still challenges to work through. We have not resolved all these issues.

"No, there isn't a deal that has been done, there is an understanding of what needs to be done."

Mr Sunak added that "we're working through (the issues) hard and we will work through them intensely with the EU, but we are by no means done".

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a television interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak gives a television interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 18, 2023 in Munich, Germany. Picture: Getty

The PM's trip to the German summit came the day after meetings with the five main Stormont parties in Belfast to rally their support.

His comments come after Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that "significant progress" had been made to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol said headway was being made in the talks.

Speaking after following with Mr Sunak during his trip to Northern Ireland she said: "We have always believed that a deal on the protocol was possible and we've always known it was necessary.

"It is clear that significant progress has been made and we are very heartened by that. We now want to see a speedy concluding of matters.

"The bottom line is that we have to ensure that any deal provides for ongoing access to the European single market, no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland and a protection of the Good Friday Agreement in all of its parts.

She called on all political parties to "get back to work and deliver for people here in the north of Ireland" if the terms are reached, comments apparently directed at the DUP and other unionists who, in protest over the protocol, have collapsed the Assembly.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson departs after speaking to the media following talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Culloden hotel on February 17, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson departs after speaking to the media following talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Culloden hotel on February 17, 2023 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris travelled to Belfast, as speculation mounts that a deal on could be just days away.

After meeting with Mr Sunak the Northern Irish capital, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said "progress has been made" on issue, but that some work was still required.

But he made clear that "if and when a final agreement is reached, we will want to carefully consider the detail of that agreement and decide if the agreement does, in fact meet our seven tests".

The DUP set out "seven tests" in 2021, which includes no new checks of any kind on goods being traded between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Asked if he could compromise on these stipulations in order to get a deal, Sir Jeffrey said it wasn't a question of compromising, but of the "UK government honouring the commitments they've made".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The United States has formed determined that Russia has committed “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

US accuses Russia of committing 'crimes against humanity' during Ukraine invasion

Germany Munich Security Conference

Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, says US

There is 'no indication' that Nicola Bulley went into the river, an expert has claimed

'Nicola Bulley could have gone off grid': missing persons expert claims there is 'no indication' vanished mother is in river
Rishi Sunak called on global leaders to double down on support for Ukraine

'Every day Russia inflicts more pain': Rishi Sunak calls for world leaders to 'double down' on arming Ukraine

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires missile as US and South Korea prepare for exercises

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons

Roald Dahl publishers slammed for removing 'offensive' terms from novels, including cutting the word 'fat' from every book
M&S announced several more store closures

M&S closures: Marks & Spender to shut several more locations - is your local shop on the list?

South Korea

South Korea says North Korea fired missile into sea

Pakistan Shootout

Seven dead in Taliban attack on Karachi police headquarters

Rhod Gilbert

Rhod Gilbert says cancer diagnosis that left him struggling to speak or breathe 'p****d him off'

Turkey Earthquake Housing

Turkish earthquake victims sleeping in trains, tents and greenhouses

Christian Atsu died in the earthquake

Clubs hold minute's silence for Premier League star Christian Atsu, who died in Turkey earthquake, as tributes come in

Nashali Alma bravely fought the man off

'Never give up': Watch as attacker wrestles woman, 24, to the ground in the gym before she fights him off

Kaz Crossley

Love Island star Kaz Crossley tells of Dubai jail 'hell' after release from cell with 30 other women for 'drug offences'

Police officers allegedly shared discriminatory images about Harvey

Katie Price says Met Police officers sent 'inappropriate and derogatory' photos of disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp

India Cheetahs

India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lancashire Constabulary has come under fire for making Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and the menopause public

Rishi Sunak 'concerned' over private details shared in Nicola Bulley case as police force set to hold internal review
Bulgaria Migration

Bulgarian police find abandoned lorry containing bodies of 18 migrants

Mississippi Shootings

Suspect in custody after six shot dead in rural Mississippi

A new headteacher has been brought in at Epsom College

New Epsom College headteacher vows to honour predecessor Emma Pattison after mum and daughter found dead
Obit Stella Stevens

Star of 1960s and 70s comedies Stella Stevens dies aged 84

Kaz Crossley has been released from jail

Love Island star Kaz Crossley released from Dubai jail after 'arrest on suspicion of drug offences'
Steve Barclay ordered an urgent investigation into the document

NHS doctors told not to assume patients' gender and use no pronouns unless confirmed under new guide
Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death last Saturday

Thousands turn out for candlelit vigil near where trans teen Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death
Tyre Nichols

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Eighteen migrants were found dead

More than a dozen migrants found dead in abandoned truck at roadside in Bulgaria 'after suffocating'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit