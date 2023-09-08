Rishi Sunak 'won't rush' UK-India trade deal amid wrangle over visa rules

8 September 2023, 16:08 | Updated: 8 September 2023, 16:13

Rishi Sunak has landed in India for G20 summit
Rishi Sunak has landed in India for G20 summit. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Rishi Sunak said he "won't rush" into a UK trade deal with India as he arrived for a G20 summit of world leaders.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK prime minister said he would not set an deadline for negotiations, which began early last year, to conclude. If agreed India would become the biggest country yet to strike a trade agreement with the UK since Brexit.

Mr Sunak told reporters that progress has been made, but "we're not there yet".

A UK-India deal is not on the agenda, but Mr Sunak is expected to discuss progress so far with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the summit this weekend.

It is understood that Mr Modi’s negotiators had been demanding more visas for nurses and IT professionals as the price of a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.

Currently Indian students are allowed to stay in the UK for two years after graduating, but Mr Modi wants to enshrine that in an agreement after Home Secretary Suella Braverman suggested the rules could change.

However, a No 10 spokesman insisted that any free trade agreement (FTA) would only focus on “trade and business”, adding: “Immigration is a separate issue.”

Mr Sunak was given a colourful welcome on his arrival in Delhi on Friday, with traditional dancers and music greeting him as he stepped off his plane.

He later met local school children with his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of the billionaire co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys.
Ahead of touching down Mr Sunak described the country as "very near and dear to me"

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet local schoolchildren at the British Council
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet local schoolchildren at the British Council. Picture: Alamy
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty are met on the tarmac by dignitaries
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty are met on the tarmac by dignitaries. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Rishi Sunak says he's 'India's son-in-law' as he touches down for G20 summit amid wrangle over trade deal

Read More: Rishi Sunak refuses call for more UK visas for Indians in free trade deal talks

Mr Sunak was given a colourful welcome on his arrival in Delhi on Friday, with traditional dancers and music greeting him as he stepped off his plane.

He later met local school children with his wife Akshata Murty, the daughter of the billionaire co-founder of Indian IT giant Infosys.
Ahead of touching down Mr Sunak described the country as "very near and dear to me"

Mr Sunak is the first British prime minister of Indian descent and was a regular visitor to the country before being promoted to Chancellor by former No 10 incumbent Boris Johnson shortly before the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

The MP for Richmond, Yorkshire, 43, was born in Hampshire, to Indian migrant parents – a pharmacist mother and a GP father.

He is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of NR Narayana Murthy, the founder of Indian IT giant Infosys and a major figure in the country.

Preparation Of G20 Summit
Preparation Of G20 Summit. Picture: Getty

Asked what it meant to him to be returning to India, he said: "Of course it is special. I'll be visiting a country that is very near and dear to me.

"I haven't been back for a few years. I was meant to go actually in 2020.

"We take our family typically in February half term every year, and I got made chancellor right before and I didn't get to go with the rest of my family then, so I haven't been for a little while.

"It is obviously special. I saw somewhere that I was referred to as India's son-in-law, which I hope was meant affectionately.

"But look, I'm excited to be back. It is nice to have Akshata with me as well."

In 2020, he told reporters: "I am thoroughly British, this is my home and my country, but my cultural heritage is Indian."

During his time in New Delhi, Mr Sunak is scheduled to visit important Indian cultural and religious sites, with a trip to a Hindu temple planned during his three-day stay.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael Schumacher's hometown is set to be knocked down

Michael Schumacher's home town to be bulldozed, with just 12 people left living in it

Joe has won his school uniform protest

Schoolboy wins fight for uniform change by wearing skirt to school during record-breaking heatwave

The UK has been experiencing record-breaking heat

Exact date UK to reach hottest day of the year again revealed, as September smashes temperature records

Starship-Test Flight

SpaceX cannot launch giant rocket again until fixes are made, FAA says

Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen

Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes

Police say a sighting in Wandsworth could be significant

Britain's most wanted fugitive Daniel Khalife seen near roundabout, police confirm as they offer £20,000 reward

IOC New Members

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh proposed for Olympic committee membership

Gatwick and Heathrow are aware of Raac in their structures

Heathrow and Gatwick airports detect Raac in their buildings as more than 100 schools forced to shut classrooms

Flooded road

Helicopters airlift residents to safety from deadly floods in central Greece

Here's everything you need to know about Daniel Khalife.

Who is Daniel Khalife and what did he do? Everything you need to know about the soldier turned terror suspect

Germany Railway Disruption

‘Political motive’ suspected as rail infrastructure in Hamburg damaged by fires

Russian attack wreckage

Missile attack kills policeman and injures 52 others in Zelensky’s hometown

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

First potential sighting of terror suspect Daniel Khalife as witness claims 'tall, dark' man jumped into getaway car

Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch

Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death

Annie Lennox

Eurythmics star Annie Lennox ‘has no plans to retire’

Prince Harry has been spotted at Windsor

Prince Harry spotted leaving Windsor Castle after paying respects to the Queen at St George's Chapel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julie Crowe died after jumping off a bridge over Rathbeggan Lakes.

Teenager, 18, died jumping off bridge three months after being drugged and raped on holiday in Greece, inquest hears
HMP Wandsworth where Khalife escaped on Wednesday, is just 11 inmates short of reaching its operational maximum

Just 200 spaces exist at Category A prisons across England and Wales as hunt for terror suspect continues
Hannah Spearitt (r) is plotting revenge against her former S Club 7 bandmates

S Club star's revenge: Hannah Spearritt moves tell-all book release date to clash with band's comeback tour
One Chip Challenge

Teenager’s death probed as firm pulls ‘One Chip Challenge’ from shops

Stormtrooper costume

Hollywood model maker’s Star Wars, Star Trek and Batman memorabilia for sale

Network Rail has admitted health and safety failings over a rail crash that claimed three lives.

Network Rail fined £6.7m after admitting health and safety failings over Stonehaven train crash that killed three in 2020
Mark Dickey

Rescue operation to extract US researcher from Turkish cave can begin soon

Heatwave to end this weekend

Exact date September heatwave will end - and it's earlier than we thought as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning
The coffee chain has issued an urgent recall.

Costa coffee urgently recalls popular lunch items amid fears of ‘possible presence of small stones’
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Hospitals on alert for patients with 'severe burns' as Met chief tells LBC terror suspect's escape could be 'inside job'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has made a poignant tribute to the Queen

King Charles makes poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of his mother's death
Prince Harry said the Queen was 'watching over all of us'

'The Queen is looking down on all of us': Prince Harry's poignant tribute on eve of anniversary of late monarch's death
Harry has arrived in the UK

Prince Harry arrives in London a day before anniversary of Queen's death without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit