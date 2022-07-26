Breaking News

RMT union announce another Tube strike with workers set to walkout on August 19

26 July 2022, 17:04 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 17:46

London Underground workers are to strike on August 19
London Underground workers are to strike on August 19. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

London Underground workers are to strike on August 19 in a row over jobs and pensions, the RMT union announced.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on August 19.

The RMT is also striking on Network Rail and 14 train operators on August 18 and 20, alongside members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association on the same days at a number of rail companies.

The RMT said the new Tube strike has been prompted by Transport for London's "refusal" to share details of a draft Government proposal they received regarding funding of the transport system in the capital.

The union said it is giving TfL until August 2 to give assurances on jobs, pensions and working conditions.

Read more: Truss pledges to stop 'militant action' from trade unions 'paralysing' the economy

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members will once again take to picket lines in this important dispute over pensions, jobs and conditions.

"They have been messed around by TfL and Mayor Sadiq Khan. And to add insult to injury, they have not seen the detail of this funding letter from Government.

"Unless there can be assurances made about jobs, pensions and detrimental changes to working conditions, then our strike on August 19 will go ahead."

Read more: Tube and train strikes 2022: When are the planned strikes for July and August?

It comes ahead of huge rail strikes tomorrow which will cripple the UK's railway lines.

More than 40,000 workers are set to go on strike on Wednesday bringing further misery to rail passengers across the country.

Fourteen train operating companies will strike on Wednesday in an ongoing row over pay, jobs and conditions, which saw the network upended by the biggest rail strike in modern history last month.

A second strike is also due to take place on Saturday - with two more days of action planned to grind the country to a halt in August.

Vast swathes of the country will be left without any rail services at all when the strikes take place on Wednesday and operators from the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) down their tools.

Network Rail has urged people not to travel at all and warned disruption is expected to last into Thursday morning, with a later start to services.

Many lines will be closed altogether during the strike, with a highly limited service running on other branches from 7.30am to 6.30pm and just 20% of services in operation.

Some parts of the country will be completely cut off, with no services running.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on Wednesday, while members of the drivers union Aslef will strike on Saturday in a number of companies.

Last-ditch talks to avoid strike action have collapsed, meaning the UK is heading for further chaos on the rails this week.

This story is being updated, more follows.

