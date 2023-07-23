Bea-No! Roald Dahl censors now take a hatchet to beloved British comic book Beano ahead of milestone anniversary

23 July 2023, 22:15

Beano Comic Library small book
The Beano is the latest classic work being updated through the use of sensitivity readers. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Sensitivity readers who were slammed for their rewriting of Roald Dahl classics are now turning their hand to beloved comic book The Beano.

Inclusive Minds are helping the comic's publishers update the almost-untouched character by adding five new characters named Harsha, Mandi, Khadija, Mahira and Stevie Starr to the Bash Street Kids.

The changes were made quietly ahead of The Beano's 85th birthday with the help of the literary consultants - months after they were at the centre of a censorship storm over rewritten versions of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

It is the latest change after classic Beano characters Fatty and Spotty were no longer described using those descriptors despite their long history.

Read More: National Trust must 'embrace a wider range of viewpoints' chairman says amid accusations of charity's 'woke agenda'

Read More: Meghan 'is cuckoo in royal nest' and her 'woke hang-ups' will destroy her marriage with Harry, says former Labour minister

Fatty's fact-file now reads: "Frederick Brown’s nickname was Fatty until 2021 when our readers told us we should change it - so we did".

The comic will celebrate its 85th anniversary this year
The comic will celebrate its 85th anniversary this year. Picture: Alamy

Mike Stirling, creative director of The Beano, hit back at those troubled by the cultural staple's "woke" turn.

He told The Times: "We have never seen that as a pejorative term".

Mr Stirling, 48, added; "It's awareness and being awake to things. What would be easy to do would be to sleepwalk and keep The Beano the way it had always been done for ever.

"When we make a new character, [Inclusive Minds] connect us with an ambassador who advises us. That allows us to get the details right in terms of clothes they are wearing and cultural celebrations their family might get involved in."

In the interview, he also described the classic characters as "completely anachronistic" despite being beloved by millions.

The consultants were involved when Roald Dahl's publishers were criticised for sanitising the language in his books, including removing every reference to the word 'fat', in a bid to make them more inclusive.

Publishers Puffin brought in sensitivity readers to adapt the beloved novels to make sure they "can continue to be enjoyed by all today".

Roald Dahl's classic stories were also heavily edited when the sensitivity readers were called in
Roald Dahl's classic stories were also heavily edited when the sensitivity readers were called in. Picture: Alamy

That included taking out many references to characters' appearance, including removing any reference to the word 'fat', the Telegraph reported.

Augustus Gloop from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is now called 'enormous'.

Included among the many other edits identified by the paper are a witch posing as a cashier in a supermarket in The Witches now being "a top scientist", an "attractive middle aged lady" in Esio Trot now being "a kind middle aged lady".

The title character in The BFG does not wear a black cloak any more and characters cannot turn "white with fear" - the words "black" and "white" have been cut out.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak will announce his new housing strategy today - but has vowed to not "concrete over the countryside" in efforts to fix the chronic shortage of dwellings in the UK

'We won't concrete over countryside': PM and Gove's new housing vow to build in inner-cities in bid to end housing shortage
Spain Election

Spain’s Socialists and conservative challengers neck-and-neck in election count

The climate activists posted a video of their members attempting to get the loud balloons off of the ceiling - while congratulating their rivals for their "action design".

Just Stop Oil appear to get their comeuppance as counter-protestors disrupt eco-zealot banquet

Italy Migration Conference

Conference with aim of stopping flow of migrants to Europe takes place in Rome

Deck-Collapse-Montana

More than 30 people injured as floor collapses at Montana country club

Exclusive
During a phone-in on LBC, the policing minister Chris Philp was questioned on the spate of attacks attributed to the niche breed.

Policing minister says American Bully XL ban 'an option' as breed's popularity fuels massive rise in dog attacks

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Voters brave the heat as Spain holds early general election

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen casts his vote

Cambodian PM’s party claims landslide election win amid suppression claims

Exclusive
Policing minister Chris Philp has confirmed a review of Met Police dismissal procedure is due imminently

Met Police dismissal process to be reviewed in 'weeks not months' as force tries to deal with misconduct, minister says

Gerrit Marshall holds the trophy after winning the Hemingway look-alike contest

White-bearded Wisconsin man wins Hemingway look-alike contest on birthday

India Weather

Search ends to find survivors from India landslide triggered by monsoon

Israel Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu recovering after emergency heart procedure

Flood warnings and alerts are in place.

Flood warning as torrential rain sweeps UK halting major sports events and festivals

Russia Ukraine War

Russia renews attacks on Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odesa

The Titan submersible is likely to have “collapsed in milliseconds”

'Ticking time bomb' Titan sub would have 'collapsed in milliseconds' and 'killed passengers instantly'

The music festival was swiftly cancelled after the event

The 1975 cancel Indonesia and Taiwan shows after LGBT controversy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Images of Ms Bulley have been used on dating sites

'Sick' scammers use photos of Nicola Bulley on shocking fake dating site profiles

Tourists have been forced to flee Rhodes

Corfu evacuation order issued after flights to Rhodes cancelled leaving terrified Brits fleeing raging wildfires
Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) raises a ballot (Heng Sinith/AP)

Cambodian prime minister expected to win landslide amid suppression claims

President Joe Biden adjusts his jacket after putting it on as he arrives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Joe Biden to establish monument for lynched black teenager Emmett Till

Barbenheimer is the latest trend to sweep the movie industry

'I did the Barbenheimer double billing. Both films are great - but don’t watch them together'
Popular Party candidate Nunez Feijoo, left, shakes hands with Spain’s prime minister and Socialist candidate Pedro Sanchez (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Spain’s voters to deliver verdict as country goes to the polls

Israel Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having pacemaker fitted

Starmer has reportedly urged Khan to 'reflect' on the controversial expansion plan

Khan's Ulez U-turn? Mayor 'reviewing' expansion plans after 'constructive' talks with Starmer
India Manipur Ethnic Violence

Thousands protest over assault of women paraded naked in Indian border state

Russia Gunman Killed

Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’
Lewis Goodall discusses the financial "penalty" of being single.

Does being single impact you financially? Lewis Goodall discusses

Tom on JSO

'Am I complicit in a Holocaust?' asks Tom Swarbrick, as Just Stop Oil compares oil and gas giants to Nazis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit