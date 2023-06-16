'Open and shut case': robber trapped under shop shutters takes consolation sip of stolen beers before police arrive

Malcolm Trimble was jailed for three years and four months. Picture: Durham Constabulary

By Kit Heren

A robber who was trapped by a quick-witted shopkeeper who lowered the shutters on him took a sip of stolen beer as he waited for police to arrive and arrest him.

Malcolm Trimble walked into the shop in Durham in May armed with a hidden knife - and threatened a worker in an attempt to steal a four-pack of lager.

Unfortunately for the hapless Trimble, the quick-witted shopkeeper ran outside and pressed a button to lower the shop's shutters to trap the robber inside.

Trimble, 30, tried brute force to open the shutters, but was unable.

He then attempted an Indiana Jones-style escape, sliding under the shutters - but was too slow, and his head was stuck inside the shop while his torso and legs were outside.

Robber drinks beer

Surrendering to his fate, Trimble is seen on the shop's CCTV reaching behind him for the four-pack of beer and cracking one open.

In the meantime, the shopkeeper called the police. Officers arrived, released the shutters and arrested Trimble.

Malcolm Trimble. Picture: Durham Constabulary

Trimble pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possession of a knife and was jailed for three years and four months at Durham Crown Court this week.

Detective sergeant Paul Mawson of Durham Constabulary said: "It wasn’t the most difficult arrest we have ever made.

"To be honest, it was an open and shut case," he joked.