Maine mass shooting suspect found dead after huge manhunt involving hundreds of officers

Police are hunting for Robert Card. Picture: Lewiston Police Department

By Kit Heren

The man suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 more in a mass shooting in Maine has been found dead.

Robert Card, 40, on Wednesday, the suspected gunman behind the attacks in the small town of Lewiston on Wednesday night, was found dead in Lisbon Falls, a town about ten miles away.

Card appears to have taken his own life. He was found at 7.45pm near a recycling facility where he had recently worked, by the Androscoggin river, with a gunshot wound, which officials said was self-inflicted.

It comes after a huge manhunt for the suspect, a US army reservist who had begun hearing voices, and had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks this summer. He had also threatened to shoot up a military base.

Robert Card. Picture: Alamy

People had been told to stay at home while the hunt for Card was ongoing, but the order was lifted on Friday.

All 18 victims were publicly identified by Friday evening, their ages ranging from 14 to 76.

Four members of Maine’s deaf community, a 14-year old boy and a grandfather are among those who were killed in the shooting.

Seven people were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation, with eight dying at Schemengees Bar and Grille. Three people died after being taken to hospital.

Police officers guard the road to a recycling facility where the body of Robert Card, the suspect in this week's mass shootings, was found. Picture: Alamy

Card was training with the Army Reserve's 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment in West Point, New York, when commanders started getting worried about him.

The names of the victims of the attack were shared on Friday. Picture: Maine Department Of Public Safety

The manhunt was extensive: police and other law enforcement scoured the woods and hundreds of acres of family-owned property, sent dive teams with sonar to the bottom of a river and scrutinised a possible suicide note on Friday.

Law enforcement officials had said they had not seen Card since his vehicle was left at a boat ramp on Wednesday, shortly after the shootings.