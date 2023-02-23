Minister Robert Jenrick faces driving ban after being caught speeding for second time

Robert Jenrick has been convicted for speeding. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick could face a driving ban after being caught speeding for a second time.

Mr Jenrick was caught travelling at 68mph in a 40mph zone during a late-night drive on the M1.

He pleaded guilty to the offence on Tuesday, telling a court he “sincerely apologised” for his actions.

The minister claimed by way of mitigation that he believed he was still below the national speed limit, court papers seen by the Telegraph revealed.

Police pictures showed the stretch of the M1 between junctions 18 and 17 had a temporary 40mph limit at the time.

The minister told Northampton magistrates’ court: “Please note by way of context that I was driving at 68 miles per hour on the M1 motorway, below the national speed limit of 70 miles per hour.

"At the late hour I was driving, the road was largely empty and I do not recall there being roadworks.

“I understand that there was a temporary 40 miles per hour limit in place on this section of the motorway. I would not have knowingly exceeded the speed limit in this manner.”

It comes after the minister was fined £307 and handed three penalty points for speeding on the A40 in west London in August 2021.

The latest case was dealt with privately before a single magistrate in Northampton on Tuesday.

A court official confirmed a guilty plea was entered, with the case adjourned until April 4.

Mr Jenrick has been contacted for comment.