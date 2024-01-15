Children 'left at mercy' of grooming gangs for years in Rochdale as dozens of men still deemed a potential risk

15 January 2024, 09:54 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 10:09

Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years
Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years. Picture: Alamy/GMP

By Emma Soteriou

Children were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years as dozens of men remain a potential risk, a damning report has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 173-page report - commissioned by Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham - sets out multiple failed investigations by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) between 2004 and 2013.

There was local authority indifference to the plight of hundreds of youngsters, mainly white girls from poor backgrounds, all identified as potential victims of abuse in Rochdale by Asian men, the review found.

It identified 96 men still deemed a potential risk to children, but this is "only a proportion" of the numbers involved in the abuse.

Malcolm Newsam CBE, co-author of the report, said: "Successive police operations were launched over this period, but these were insufficiently resourced to match the scale of the widespread organised exploitation within the area.

"Consequently, children were left at risk and many of their abusers to this day have not been apprehended."

Read more: 'We have a plan': Grant Shapps dismisses poll suggesting Tories face 1997-style electoral wipeout

Read more: Hamas shares chilling video of Israeli hostages after 100 days and warns 'tomorrow we will inform you of their fate'

Malcolm Newsam during a press conference for the publication of the independent assurance review into child sexual exploitation in Rochdale
Malcolm Newsam during a press conference for the publication of the independent assurance review into child sexual exploitation in Rochdale. Picture: Alamy

The Rochdale report follows reports by the same authors on grooming in Manchester and Oldham, which found authorities had again failed children leaving them in the clutches of paedophile gangs.

It states there was "compelling evidence" of widespread, organised sexual abuse of children in Rochdale from as early as 2004 onwards, citing multiple reports of the involvement of groups of Asian men.

But children's unwillingness to make a formal complaint was repeatedly used as an excuse for not investigating.

In 2007, the Crisis Intervention Team, led by whistleblower Sara Rowbotham, alerted GMP and Rochdale Council to the presence of an organised crime group involved.

Top row left to right: Abdul Rauf, Hamid Safi, Mohammed Sajid and Abdul Aziz; Bottom row left to right: Abdul Qayyum, Adil Khan, Mohammed Amin and Kabeer Hassan who were all convicted in 2012.
Top row left to right: Abdul Rauf, Hamid Safi, Mohammed Sajid and Abdul Aziz; Bottom row left to right: Abdul Qayyum, Adil Khan, Mohammed Amin and Kabeer Hassan who were all convicted in 2012. Picture: PA

GMP identified the ring-leaders, described as "prolific career criminals", but did not investigate further because children were too frightened to assist.

The report said this was a "serious failure" to protect the children, ignoring the coercion and control the groomers had over their victims and families, who were sometimes threatened or subjected to violence or had their homes attacked.

Another police investigation into two takeaway shops in Rochdale, involving 30 adult male suspects, was also aborted as police bosses failed to resource it and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) deemed the main child victim an unreliable witness.

Three years later, in January 2010, the specialist multi-agency Sunrise Team was set up in Rochdale where a child told a social worker of the widescale abuse of children by up to 60 men.

Andy Burnham reads from report that police left children ‘at mercy’ of grooming gang paedophiles

GMP finally acted in December 2010, launching Operation Span which led to the conviction in May 2012 of nine men in a high-profile court case attracting far-right demonstrators.

The trial heard girls as young as 12 were plied with alcohol and drugs and gang raped in rooms above takeaway shops and ferried to different flats in taxis where cash was paid to use the girls.

But while the force hailed Operation Span as "a fantastic result for British justice", the report states the police operation failed to address numerous other crimes and ignored children's allegations leaving their abusers off the hook.

The court convictions were presented as having "resolved" grooming in the town, but in reality it had "only scraped the surface" the report said.

And while the "public face of GMP" reassured the public it was a police priority to pursue further child groomers this was "far from the case on the ground".

GMP have since launched further investigations, which have so far resulted in the conviction of 42 men involved in the abuse of 13 children.

The report concludes the scale of abuse in Rochdale was known about by senior and middle managers in the police and children's social care, but the problem was not given "sufficient priority".

Andy Burnham said the report was "hard to read", adding that it gave a "detailed and distressing" account of how many young people were failed.

"That said, it fulfils the purpose of why I set up this review in the first place," Mr Burnham said.

"It is only by facing up fully and unflinchingly to what happened that we can be sure of bringing the whole system culture change needed when it comes to protecting children from abuse."

He continued: "We are sorry that you were so badly failed by the system that should have protected you.

"I would also like to praise those who blew the whistle on their behalf, particularly (former Rochdale health worker) Sara Rowbotham and Maggie Oliver, and for the support they have provided to them ever since. That took huge courage and determination and we thank them for it."

Rochdale Council leader Councillor Neil Emmott said: "We are deeply sorry that the people who were at Rochdale Council during the period 2004 to 2013 did not recognise nor acknowledge the very serious failures that affected the lives of children in our borough and failed to take the necessary action.

"I want to reassure the public that those responsible are gone and long gone."

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: "It remains a matter of profound regret that victims of child sexual exploitation in Rochdale in the early 2000s were failed by Greater Manchester Police - to them, I apologise.

"Whilst the report rightfully vindicates Maggie and Sara (Rowbotham) and reinforces the importance of the changes we have already made - many with Maggie's support, it remains to be said that the current prevention of and response to child sexual exploitation in Rochdale and across Greater Manchester has been overhauled since the early 2000s to ensure that victims and survivors are cared for and receive the expected level of service."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rolando Alvarez

Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Alvarez and 18 priests arrive in Rome after release

Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli football player charged with inciting hatred during match in Turkey

The attacker was caught on CCTV wearing a distinctive yellow hoodie

Police hunt cyclist after woman grabbed 'inappropriately' while walking down east London high street

Indonesia Volcano

Indonesia evacuates 6,500 people after volcano spews clouds of ash

Iceland Eruption

Iceland faces ‘daunting’ period after lava from volcano destroys homes

Temperatures will be far colder than normal for this time of year, forecasters say

Exact date UK snow weather warnings will end - as temperatures plunge and drivers face being stranded

The eruption began on Sunday morning, at around 8am local time, before a second fissure opened up at noon, with expert warning that more fissures are expected in the coming days.

Iceland volcano eruption spills lava into town and engulfs houses in fiery inferno

Elon Musk

World could see its first trillionaire within 10 years, Oxfam says

Bernardo Arevalo

Bernardo Arevalo sworn in as Guatemala’s President

Dylan Thomas, left, has been charged with the murder of William Bush

Heir to £230m pie fortune, 23, charged with murder after fatal Christmas Eve stabbing

Farmers' protest

Columns of tractors gather in Berlin for final demo amid farmers’ protest

The Conservatives are on course for a 1997-style electoral wipeout, a major new poll commissioned by Tory critics of Rishi Sunak suggests.

'We have a plan': Grant Shapps dismisses poll suggesting Tories face 1997-style electoral wipeout

Artillery fired

White House says ‘it is right time’ for Israel to scale back Gaza war

Noa Argamani, 26, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38

Hamas shares chilling video of Israeli hostages after 100 days and warns 'tomorrow we will inform you of their fate'

Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli footballer detained in Turkey over show of support for Gaza hostages

Burning cars

Jailed ex-Russian mayor cuts sentence short by agreeing to fight in Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Yemeni fighters

US fighter shoots down missile fired at warship in Red Sea

The Conservatives are on course for a 1997-style electoral wipeout, a major new poll commissioned by Tory critics of Rishi Sunak suggests.

Conservatives on the brink: Poll predicts 1997-style electoral wipeout, granting Labour a 120-seat majority
Marion Searle with her daughter Karen Rogers and Sara Blagbrough and her mum Janet.

Hundreds of care homes in England close due to funding and staffing pressures

Gary Lineker

Fury as Gary Lineker reposts call for Israel to be banned from international football

British troops will help boost NATO in response to Russian aggression

UK to send 20,000 troops to largest Nato military exercise since the Cold War in response to Russian aggression
Holly Willoughby has returned to TV for the first time since a kidnap plot against her was revealed.

'One sequin at a time': Holly Willoughby returns to TV with new Dancing on Ice partner Stephen Mulhern
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conducts a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, as he gives an update on the plan to "stop the boats" and illegal migration

Sunak under pressure over Rwanda bill as senior right-wingers demand changes before crunch vote
Obit Joyce Randolph

The Honeymooners actress Joyce Randolph dies aged 99

Activists planned to disrupt the Stock Exchange on Monday.

Six arrested suspected of plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange after newspaper passes info to cops

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

The Queen died in September 2022

Queen's final moments: Her Majesty 'wouldn't have been aware of anything' as she 'slipped away'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit