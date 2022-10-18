Rod Stewart uses knightly “power” to house Ukrainian family of seven in the hope others will “pick up some slack too”

Stewart and his nephew, Warren, previously organised for three trucks to be sent to Ukraine with supplies shortly after war broke out,. Picture: synel / REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo

By Danielle DeWolfe

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he’s using his “power” as a knight to house a Ukrainian couple and their five children, paying their rent and bills for at least a year.

It’s reported that Stewart was introduced to the family through charitable work undertaken following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, later renting the Berkshire residence for the family.

Housing Olena and Rostyslav and the couple's five children aged between two and 17 years old, the singer has also given employment to a number of other refugees since the outbreak of war.

The Da Ya Think I’m Sexy singer, who previously noted he likes to keep his “charitable efforts nice and quiet”, has seemingly had a change of heart.

“I am a knight, I have been given this knighthood because of the things I've achieved in my life and the charity work I've done over the years,” said the 77-year-old hitmaker.

Milan, Italy, January 31st 2018: The British rock singer and songwriter Rod Stewart performing live in Milan for his single Italian concert Photo: Alessandro Bosio/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alessandro Bosio / Alamy Stock Photo

“But that was the past; I want to be seen to be doing something now. I am a knight, I should be using my power to do something for people.

"I am sure that if there are people out there who see what I am doing, they will pick up some slack too."

Stewart and his nephew, Warren, previously organised for three trucks to be sent to Ukraine with supplies shortly after war broke out, before later being used to transport 16 refugees to Berlin.

The family the singer is helping is one of many fleeing the ongoing bombing in the Ukraine – an offensive which has worsened in recent days following a series ‘kamakaze’ drone strikes by Russia.

“Words couldn't describe what we were watching," Stewart told the Daily Mirror.

"The bombing of innocent children, the bombing of hospitals and ­playgrounds. Like everyone else, we were completely beside ourselves. I don't wish that on anyone. This is evil, pure evil."

Olena and Rostyslav, along with their five children are said to have spoken little English upon their arrival in the UK.

Describing the family as "lovely... so polite" and "all very grateful" of his support, Steward hopes others will also come to the aid of fleeing families.

In a statement Olena and Rostyslav said: "Many thanks to Sir Rod Stewart, Warren Cady, his parents and their family for their openness and genuine and big hearts. Thanks to their sponsorship and Warren's hard work, our children are now safe and able to learn normally in school."