Romeo Beckham joins Brentford FC reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II

Romeo Beckham has signed to play for Premier League club Brentford FC's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II. Picture: Getty / Twitter/@BrentfordFC

By Chris Samuel

Romeo Beckham has joined Premier League club Brentford FC's reserve team on loan from Inter Miami II until the end of the season.

Romeo, 20, has trained with the west London club's B-team for a few months to maintain his fitness during the MLS off season.

"I'm very proud and very happy to be here," who made 20 appearances for Inter Miami II last season.

"I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here, and I've never been so excited.

"It was a fun season [in the USA] and there were a lot of ups and downs, but I'm excited to come here and see what I can do.

Read more: Army instructor taunted Harry over Diana's death saying she was pregnant with 'Muslim baby'

Read more: Harry's Taliban kill count claim 'wrong and a very serious mistake', ex-defence secretary says amid veterans' fury

"They've (the coaching staff) helped me massively over the last couple of months, and I'm excited to see what else they can help me with to really progress in football.

"If you look at Brentford as a club, it's very positive, and it's a club that is on the rise very quickly. I'm very grateful to be here."

The move to the Bees is subject to international clearance, but it could help the reserve team challenge for the Premier League Cup and play more matches overseas. Picture: Twitter/@BrentfordFC

Beckham has played for the second team at Inter Miami (co-owned by his father) since 2021, but did make a brief appearance against La Liga giants Barcelona for the first team in July.

The move to the Bees is subject to international clearance, but it could help the reserve team challenge for the Premier League Cup and play more matches overseas.

Romeo, 22, has trained with the Premier League club's B-team for a few months to maintain his fitness during the MLS off season. Picture: Twitter/@BrentfordFC

Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane, said: "We've been absolutely delighted with Romeo since he arrived with us.

🗣 Romeo Beckham: “It’s a very exciting place to be”



Hear from the latest #BrentfordB recruit who is looking forward to continuing his development with the young Bees ⬇️#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/78d1xqqZYb — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2023

"He came to us from Inter Miami with the aim of working with us during their close season. Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well, he's really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of.

Beckham has played for the second team at Inter Miami (co-owned by his father) since 2021, but did make a brief appearance against La Liga giants Barcelona for the first team in July. Picture: Getty

"I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch.

"He's been able to get fitter and fitter during his time with us, and it leaves him in a good place to now step forward having joined us on loan.