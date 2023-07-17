'Absolutely devastated' Ronan Keating 'drops everything' to return to Ireland and support family after brother's death

Ronan Keating has been devastated by his brother's death. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ronan Keating "dropped everything" and rushed to Ireland after he heard his brother was killed in a car crash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer went home to support his family after Ciaran died in County Mayo on his way to see his son play football.

Keating had been playing golf on Saturday in Hertfordshire, but is said to have travelled from his family's mansion there and cancelled TV work after hearing about the tragedy.

"It's the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news," a source said.

"He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews."

Read more: Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran confirmed dead in car crash on way to see his son play football in Ireland

Keating was told about his brother's death on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

They told The Sun: "Ronan is just absolutely devastated. He lives for his family. This is a cruel bolt from the blue."

Ciaran's wife Ann Marie, a teacher, was taken to hospital having suffered minor injuries.

They crashed on the N5 road in Ballymiles en route to watch their son Ruairi, 28, play for Cork City. The club said its sympathies are with the family.

The driver in the second car is in a serious condition and the passenger is also hurt.

Ciaran, a car salesman in his 50s, is one of three of Keating's older brothers, along side Gerard and Gary. Keating also has an older sister, Linda.

He helped set up the Marie Keating Foundation in memory of their mother, who died of breast cancer in 1998.

"Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as relief driver of our Mobile Information Unit in the West when time allowed," the foundation said.

"He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic."