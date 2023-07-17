'Absolutely devastated' Ronan Keating 'drops everything' to return to Ireland and support family after brother's death

17 July 2023, 05:29

Ronan Keating has been devastated by his brother's death
Ronan Keating has been devastated by his brother's death. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ronan Keating "dropped everything" and rushed to Ireland after he heard his brother was killed in a car crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer went home to support his family after Ciaran died in County Mayo on his way to see his son play football.

Keating had been playing golf on Saturday in Hertfordshire, but is said to have travelled from his family's mansion there and cancelled TV work after hearing about the tragedy.

"It's the phone call no one wants to take about their loved ones. Ronan dropped everything as soon as he heard the devastating news," a source said.

"He is trying to stay strong for the sake of the family and is doing everything he can to support his sister-in-law and his nephews."

Read more: Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran confirmed dead in car crash on way to see his son play football in Ireland

Keating was told about his brother's death on Saturday
Keating was told about his brother's death on Saturday. Picture: Alamy

They told The Sun: "Ronan is just absolutely devastated. He lives for his family. This is a cruel bolt from the blue."

Ciaran's wife Ann Marie, a teacher, was taken to hospital having suffered minor injuries.

They crashed on the N5 road in Ballymiles en route to watch their son Ruairi, 28, play for Cork City. The club said its sympathies are with the family.

The driver in the second car is in a serious condition and the passenger is also hurt.

Ciaran, a car salesman in his 50s, is one of three of Keating's older brothers, along side Gerard and Gary. Keating also has an older sister, Linda.

He helped set up the Marie Keating Foundation in memory of their mother, who died of breast cancer in 1998.

"Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as relief driver of our Mobile Information Unit in the West when time allowed," the foundation said.

"He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Helicopters tackle a fire on a bridge

Deaths, explosions reported as key bridge from Crimea to mainland Russia closed

Commuters in Beijing

Chinese post-Covid economic recovery slower than expected

Shaddock survived for months before his rescue

Australian castaway survives eating raw fish and drinking rainwater for months until rescue alongside pet dog

The Met is set to pay out £2m to Daniel Morgan's family

Daniel Morgan's family to receive £2m over Met's murder probe failings in one of British policing's biggest ever payouts

South Korea Weather

South Korea’s death toll from destructive rainstorm and floods grows to 40

Gillian Keegan has announced plans to clamp down on bogus 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

'Young people are being sold a false dream': PM vows to crack down on so-called rip-off 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

Laura Hancock was spared jailed despite fleecing vulnerable people in her care out of thousands of pounds

Carer who stole £17,500 from vulnerable adults with learning difficulties avoids jail

Michael Burham

Couple who checked why dog was barking help lead to capture of prison escapee

The RMT's leader Mick Lynch has said his rail union has not met a Government minister since January despite continual industrial action from its members

RMT's Mick Lynch says that the union has not met a Government minister since January - dampening hope for end to strikes

Russia Putin

Russia has ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs, says Putin

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz raises the winner's trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's singles final

Carlos Alcaraz, 20, beats Novak Djokovic in thrilling five-set Wimbledon final - denying Serb record victory

ULEZ-style requirements could scupper England's already-low housebuilding rate

Natural England could block new homes without ULEZ-style schemes in new blow to housing crisis

Spain Wildfires

Better weather conditions help slow down La Palma wildfire, authorities say

Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran (second from left) has lost his life in a car crash in Ireland

Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran confirmed dead in car crash on way to see his son play football in Ireland

The royals arrived on the final day of Wimbledon for the men's final

Princess Charlotte steals the show as she makes first appearance at Wimbledon for men's final

Putin has warned that he will use cluster bombs if Ukraine do

Putin threatens to use cluster bombs after US munitions supply arrives in Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israeli security forces at the scene of the shooting

Two girls among injured after Palestinian gunman opens fire on car in West Bank

South Korea Weather

Nine bodies pulled from flooded tunnel in South Korea

A dog was tasered in Coventry

Shocking moments before police Taser violent dog and shove it in a wheelie bin

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Netanyahu discharged from hospital following dizzy spell

Singer and actress Jane Birkin has died

'We'll never forget her songs, her laughter or her incomparable accent': Tributes paid to singer and actress Jane Birkin
The UK is vulnerable to more uncomfortably hot days

UK at risk of worsening crime as country faces hotter days that could see increase in sex offences
Stockton Rush was among the five who died from the Titan's catastrophic implosion

OceanGate boss Stockton Rush hired cheaper 'mothership' for Titan sub to be dragged across rough seas
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM Netanyahu still in hospital after dizzy spell but ‘feeling very good’

Kemi Badenoch has signed off UK membership to a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc

Britain signs major deal to join £12trn Indo-Pacific trade bloc in 'significant milestone for UK trade'
Twitter Limits

Elon Musk says Twitter is losing cash due to heavy debt and drop in advertising

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

George’s dad, uncle, granddad, great-grandmother and great-grandfather all served

Prince George 'won't have to serve in military' in break with centuries of Royal tradition

The King is reportedly 'miffed' at the decision

Prince William 'to charge King Charles to stay at Welsh cottage he bought - and must move all belongings'
Tunisian world number six Ons Jabeur fought back tears as she was consoled by the Princess of Wales

Princess of Wales consoles Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon final defeat to unseeded Marketa Vondrousova

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matt Frei on inheritance tax proposal

'A desperate sop to ageing Tory voters': Matt Frei outlines the government's proposed plans to scrap inheritance tax
Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis

Labour needs to 'go in hard' on 'unfairness' of rumoured plans to scrap inheritance tax, says Jonathan Lis
Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit