Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran confirmed dead in car crash on way to see his son play football in Ireland

Ronan Keating's brother Ciaran (second from left) has lost his life in a car crash in Ireland. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Chay Quinn

Ciaran Keating, the brother of Boyzone singer Ronan Keating, has been confirmed to be the man who was killed in a road crash in Ireland on Saturday.

Ciaran was confirmed to be the victim of the crash which took place on the N5 near Swinford in County Mayo on Saturday while on the way to see his son Ruari play football for Cork City against Sligo Rovers.

The Westport resident was travelling with his wife Ann Marie when he suffered fatal injuries in a two-car crash in Ballymiles.

His wife was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Mayo University Hospital - with two men in the second vehicle also hospitalised.

Ciaran Keating (second from left) died of his injuries sustained in a two-car collision in Ireland on Saturday. Picture: Instagram/RoKeating

Ciaran's death has been mourned in his adopted Westport with Mayo City Council member Christy Hyland saying that "Ciaran’s death is truly shocking”.

She added: “Our sympathy goes out to all the Keating family."

Cork City FC, where Ciaran's son plays as a striker, also shared their condolences when news of the crash first broke.

The Premier Divison of Ireland club wrote: "All at Cork City FC are deeply saddened at the passing of Ciaran Keating, father of our player Ruairí Keating.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Ruairí and the entire Keating family at this exceptionally difficult time. May he rest in peace. We ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in due course."

A technical examination of the crash scene and the vehicles involved has been conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda Station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Ronan Keating rose to prominence during the 1990s as a member of Irish boyband Boyzone.

He later enjoyed a successful music career and has presented radio and TV programmes.

He appeared on ITV1 on Saturday as a judge on The Voice Kids.